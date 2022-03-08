Gab Marcotti reports on FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian teams and clubs from all competitions. (2:13)

Scotland and Ukraine's World Cup playoff has been postponed.

The two nations were set to meet for the semifinal on March 24 but last week the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) lodged a formal request to FIFA for the tie to be pushed back following Russia's invasion of the country.

It has not yet been decided when the fixture will be played.

The World Cup takes place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

Fifteen members of the 23-man squad that played in Ukraine's most recent game -- a World Cup qualifier against Bosnia this past November -- play their club football in Ukraine, and ESPN has been told by sources that almost all Ukrainian players have stayed in the country since the domestic league was suspended last month.

Meanwhile, FIFA has invoked temporary employment and registration rules, which allow foreign players registered to clubs in Ukraine and Russia to sign for new teams outside the two countries.

The rules ensure that all contracts with clubs affiliated to the UAF or Football Union of Russia (FUR) will be suspended until June 30, 2022.