Ukraine's March playoff semifinal was postponed due to the country being invaded by Russia. Denis Doyle - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Ukraine will return to competitive action in their delayed World Cup playoff against Scotland on June 1, FIFA has confirmed.

The Path A semifinal was postponed ahead of its original date in March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, which led to the cessation of all football in the country and a requirement for all Ukrainian males above the age of 18 to remain in the country.

An appeal by the Ukrainian football association for the game to be postponed was granted by FIFA, with the hope of being able to reschedule this summer.

And FIFA and UEFA have now agreed on a June 1 date for the game in Glasgow, with the winners going forward to play Wales in Cardiff on June 5 for a place in the World Cup.

The successful team will then complete Group B in Qatar alongside England, the United States and Iran.

Ukraine have not played any game since facing Bosnia & Herzegovina in their final World Cup qualifying group game last November.