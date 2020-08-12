Thirteen years on, the former Socceroos skipper shares the reality of dissent and bitterness that plagued Australia's disastrous Asian Cup debut. (2:55)

Qualifying matches in Asia for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup have been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, world governing body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation said on Wednesday.

The matches were originally scheduled to take place in October and November 2020, a statement said.

"With the aim of protecting the health and safety of all participants, FIFA and the AFC will continue to work together to closely monitor the situation in the region and to identify new dates for the respective qualifying matches," it added.

"Further details on the new dates for the next round of qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 will be announced in due course."