South American football body CONMEBOL proposed the idea to extend half time last month. Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

A request to increase half time breaks to 25 minutes for Super Bowl-style entertainment shows will be discussed this month, football's lawmaking panel International Football Association Board (IFAB) said on Friday.

South American football body CONMEBOL made the request last month suggesting it would work for cup finals like its Copa Libertadores competition.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

- Notebook: The latest inside stories around the world

Law 7 of football states "players are entitled to an interval at half time, not exceeding 15 minutes."

The IFAB rules panel put the CONMEBOL request on the agenda for its expert advisers to discuss Oct. 27 at meetings being held remotely.

In 2009, a FIFA proposal to extend half time from 15 to 20 minutes was rejected. It was criticised as a commercial move though FIFA cited the increasing time taken for players to reach locker rooms from the field.

The expert meetings this month will also get updates from ongoing trials to use temporary substitutes for players with suspected head injuries and the offside law.

The IFAB panel comprises the four British football federations and FIFA delegates. A business meeting is held in November to shape the agenda for a lawmaking annual session in February or March.