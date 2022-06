Who has qualified for the World Cup?

Wales snags a 1-0 victory vs. the Ukraine to clinch their first World Cup qualifying berth for the first time since 1958. (0:39)

World Cup qualifying has ended, with all 32 finalists now known.

This is who has made it to Qatar 2022.

Europe

Qualified (13/13):

Germany

Denmark

Belgium

France

Croatia

Spain

Serbia

England

Switzerland

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Wales

South America

Qualified (4/4):

Brazil

Argentina

Ecuador

Uruguay

United States qualified automatically after missing the finals in 2018. George Walker IV / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

CONCACAF

Qualified (4/4):

Canada

Mexico

United States

Costa Rica

Africa

Qualified (5/5):

Ghana

Senegal

Morocco

Tunisia

Cameroon

Asia

Qualified (6/6):

Qatar (as hosts)

IR Iran

South Korea

Saudi Arabia

Japan

Australia

Oceania

No team qualified as New Zealand lost to Costa Rica in the intercontinental playoff.