World Cup: Who has qualified and who is still in contention

World Cup qualifying has entered its final stretch, with 19 of the 32 finalists now known.
But who could take the 13 places that remain? We take a look at how qualifying looks.
Europe
Qualified (10/13):
Germany
Denmark
Belgium
France
Croatia
Spain
Serbia
England
Switzerland
Netherlands
Still in contention
The final three places will be decided by playoffs. Two of the finals will be held on Tuesday, March 24. The winners will qualify for the World Cup.
Playoff finals:
Poland vs. Sweden
Portugal vs. North Macedonia
The outstanding playoff path was postponed due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It is scheduled to take place in June.
Playoff Path A semifinal:
Scotland vs. Ukraine
The winners of the semifinal will be away to Wales in the final for a place at the World Cup.
South America
Qualified (4/4):
Brazil
Argentina
Ecuador
Uruguay
Still in contention:
Peru
Colombia
Chile
The four automatic places have all been confirmed in South America, leaving just the intercontinental playoff place to play for. The final round of games takes place on Tuesday, with the team that finishes 5th in the group going forward to take on the winners of the Asian playoff path for a place at the World Cup.
CONCACAF
No team has yet qualified from this region, which has three automatic places.
Still in contention:
Canada
United States
Mexico
Costa Rica
Panama
There are two rounds of qualifiers to play, on Sunday and Wednesday. The top three qualify automatically, with the 4th-placed team facing the winners of the Oceania region to make the World Cup.
Africa
The five places in Africa are decided by two-legged playoffs, with the second legs being held on Tuesday. The first-leg scores of the five ties are as follows, with the winners advancing to the World Cup.
Cameroon 0-1 Algeria
Congo DR 1-1 Morocco
Egypt 1-0 Senegal
Ghana 0-0 Nigeria
Mali 0-1 Tunisia
Asia
Qualified (5/5):
Qatar (as hosts)
IR Iran
South Korea
Saudi Arabia
Japan
Still in contention:
Australia
United Arab Emirates
Iraq
Lebanon
Two teams will meet in the confederation playoff final. Australia have secured their place, with the other spot still up for grabs on Tuesday. UAE will take it if they win at home to South Korea, if they fail to win Iraq are best placed to overtake them by beating Syria.
Oceania
The winners of the Oceania region will play a team from CONCACAF for a place at the World Cup finals. Qualifying is at the semifinal stage, with the games to be played on Sunday and the final to follow on Wednesday.
Solomon Islands vs. Papua New Guinea
New Zealand vs. Tahiti