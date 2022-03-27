        <
          World Cup: Who has qualified and who is still in contention

          5:27 AM ET
          World Cup qualifying has entered its final stretch, with 19 of the 32 finalists now known.

          But who could take the 13 places that remain? We take a look at how qualifying looks.

          Europe

          Qualified (10/13):
          Germany
          Denmark
          Belgium
          France
          Croatia
          Spain
          Serbia
          England
          Switzerland
          Netherlands

          Still in contention

          The final three places will be decided by playoffs. Two of the finals will be held on Tuesday, March 24. The winners will qualify for the World Cup.

          Playoff finals:
          Poland vs. Sweden
          Portugal vs. North Macedonia

          The outstanding playoff path was postponed due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It is scheduled to take place in June.

          Playoff Path A semifinal:
          Scotland vs. Ukraine

          The winners of the semifinal will be away to Wales in the final for a place at the World Cup.

          South America

          Qualified (4/4):
          Brazil
          Argentina
          Ecuador
          Uruguay

          Still in contention:
          Peru
          Colombia
          Chile

          The four automatic places have all been confirmed in South America, leaving just the intercontinental playoff place to play for. The final round of games takes place on Tuesday, with the team that finishes 5th in the group going forward to take on the winners of the Asian playoff path for a place at the World Cup.

          CONCACAF

          No team has yet qualified from this region, which has three automatic places.

          Still in contention:
          Canada
          United States
          Mexico
          Costa Rica
          Panama

          There are two rounds of qualifiers to play, on Sunday and Wednesday. The top three qualify automatically, with the 4th-placed team facing the winners of the Oceania region to make the World Cup.

          Africa

          The five places in Africa are decided by two-legged playoffs, with the second legs being held on Tuesday. The first-leg scores of the five ties are as follows, with the winners advancing to the World Cup.

          Cameroon 0-1 Algeria
          Congo DR 1-1 Morocco
          Egypt 1-0 Senegal
          Ghana 0-0 Nigeria
          Mali 0-1 Tunisia

          Asia

          Qualified (5/5):
          Qatar (as hosts)
          IR Iran
          South Korea
          Saudi Arabia
          Japan

          Still in contention:
          Australia
          United Arab Emirates
          Iraq
          Lebanon

          Two teams will meet in the confederation playoff final. Australia have secured their place, with the other spot still up for grabs on Tuesday. UAE will take it if they win at home to South Korea, if they fail to win Iraq are best placed to overtake them by beating Syria.

          Oceania

          The winners of the Oceania region will play a team from CONCACAF for a place at the World Cup finals. Qualifying is at the semifinal stage, with the games to be played on Sunday and the final to follow on Wednesday.

          Solomon Islands vs. Papua New Guinea
          New Zealand vs. Tahiti