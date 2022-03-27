World Cup: Who has qualified and who is still in contention

Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic can't hold back the laughter after coach Gregg Berhalter compared Reyna's dribbling to Maradona's legendary goal in 1986. (0:59)

World Cup qualifying has entered its final stretch, with 19 of the 32 finalists now known.

But who could take the 13 places that remain? We take a look at how qualifying looks.

- World Cup 2022 qualifying: How it works around the world

Europe

Qualified (10/13):

Germany

Denmark

Belgium

France

Croatia

Spain

Serbia

England

Switzerland

Netherlands

- Olley: England still a work in progress

Still in contention

The final three places will be decided by playoffs. Two of the finals will be held on Tuesday, March 24. The winners will qualify for the World Cup.

Playoff finals:

Poland vs. Sweden

Portugal vs. North Macedonia

- Ogden: Portugal are more than just Ronaldo

The outstanding playoff path was postponed due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It is scheduled to take place in June.

Playoff Path A semifinal:

Scotland vs. Ukraine

The winners of the semifinal will be away to Wales in the final for a place at the World Cup.

Portugal will look to seal their place with victory against North Macedonia. Getty

South America

Qualified (4/4):

Brazil

Argentina

Ecuador

Uruguay

Still in contention:

Peru

Colombia

Chile

- Vickery: Tense battle to seal playoff place

The four automatic places have all been confirmed in South America, leaving just the intercontinental playoff place to play for. The final round of games takes place on Tuesday, with the team that finishes 5th in the group going forward to take on the winners of the Asian playoff path for a place at the World Cup.

CONCACAF

No team has yet qualified from this region, which has three automatic places.

Still in contention:

Canada

United States

Mexico

Costa Rica

Panama

- How United States, Mexico and Canada can qualify

- Bonagura: Will United States have enough to beat Panama

There are two rounds of qualifiers to play, on Sunday and Wednesday. The top three qualify automatically, with the 4th-placed team facing the winners of the Oceania region to make the World Cup.

Africa

The five places in Africa are decided by two-legged playoffs, with the second legs being held on Tuesday. The first-leg scores of the five ties are as follows, with the winners advancing to the World Cup.

Cameroon 0-1 Algeria

Congo DR 1-1 Morocco

Egypt 1-0 Senegal

Ghana 0-0 Nigeria

Mali 0-1 Tunisia

Asia

Qualified (5/5):

Qatar (as hosts)

IR Iran

South Korea

Saudi Arabia

Japan

Still in contention:

Australia

United Arab Emirates

Iraq

Lebanon

Two teams will meet in the confederation playoff final. Australia have secured their place, with the other spot still up for grabs on Tuesday. UAE will take it if they win at home to South Korea, if they fail to win Iraq are best placed to overtake them by beating Syria.

Oceania

The winners of the Oceania region will play a team from CONCACAF for a place at the World Cup finals. Qualifying is at the semifinal stage, with the games to be played on Sunday and the final to follow on Wednesday.

Solomon Islands vs. Papua New Guinea

New Zealand vs. Tahiti