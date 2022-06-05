2022 World Cup finals bracket and fixtures schedule

Mark Ogden analyzes the USMNT's draw for the World Cup, where they will face England, IR Iran and a European qualifier. (1:42)

Check out all the fixtures and venues for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, including the knockout bracket.

What is the FIFA World Cup format?

The 32 teams were drawn into eight groups of four nations. The top two in each group will advance to the knockout rounds.

The competition then moves onto a round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

The tournament is being hosted by Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.

FIFA World Cup fixtures

All times shown are local

TIME ZONE CONVERSION:

1 p.m. local: 10 a.m. GMT, 5 a.m. ET

4 p.m. local: 1 p.m. GMT, 8 a.m. ET

6 p.m. local: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET

7 p.m. local: 4 p.m. GMT, 11 a.m. ET

10 p.m. local: 7 p.m. GMT, 2 p.m. ET

GROUP STAGE

Monday, Nov. 21

Group A: Senegal vs. Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 1 p.m.)

Group B: England vs. Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 4 p.m.)

Group A: Qatar vs. Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7 p.m.)

Group B: United States vs. Wales (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 10 p.m.)

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Group C: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia (Lusail Stadium, Lusail; 1 p.m.)

Group D: Denmark vs. Tunisia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 4 p.m.)

Group C: Mexico vs. Poland (Stadium 974, Doha; 7 p.m.)

Group D: France vs. Peru or Australia / United Arab Emirates (Al Janoub Stadium; 10 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Group F: Morocco vs. Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 1 p.m.)

Group E: Germany vs. Japan (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 4 p.m.)

Group E: Spain vs. Costa Rica or New Zealand (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 7 p.m.)

Group F: Belgium vs. Canada (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 10 p.m.)

Thursday, Nov. 24

Group G: Switzerland vs. Cameroon (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakra; 1 p.m.)

Group H: Uruguay vs. South Korea (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 4 p.m.)

Group H: Portugal vs. Ghana (Stadium 974, Doha; 7 p.m.)

Group G: Brazil vs. Serbia (Lusail Stadium, Lusail; 10 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 25

Group B: Wales vs. Iran (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1 p.m.)

Group A: Qatar vs. Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 4 p.m.)

Group A: Netherlands vs. Ecuador (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7 p.m.)

Group B: England vs. United States (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 10 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 26

Group D: Tunisia vs. Peru or Australia / United Arab Emirates (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakra; 1 p.m.)

Group C: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 4 p.m.)

Group C: Argentina vs. Mexico (Lusail Stadium, Lusail; 10 p.m.)

Group D: France vs. Denmark (Stadium 974, Doha; 7 p.m.)

Sunday, Nov. 27

Group E: Japan vs. Costa Rica or New Zealand (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1 p.m.)

Group F: Belgium vs. Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 4 p.m.)

Group F: Croatia vs. Canada (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7 p.m.)

Group E: Spain vs. Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 10 p.m.)

Monday, Nov. 28

Group G: Cameroon vs. Serbia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakra; 1 p.m.)

Group H: South Korea vs. Ghana (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 4 p.m.)

Group G: Brazil vs. Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; 7 p.m.)

Group H: Portugal vs. Uruguay (Lusail Stadium, Lusail; 10 p.m.)

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Group A: Netherlands vs. Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 6 p.m.)

Group A: Ecuador vs. Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 6 p.m.)

Group B: Wales vs. England (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 10 p.m.)

Group B: Iran vs. United States (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 10 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Group D: Tunisia vs. France (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 6 p.m.)

Group D: Peru or Australia / United Arab Emirates vs. Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakra; 6 p.m.)

Group C: Poland vs. Argentina (Stadium 974, Doha; 10 p.m.)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico (Lusail Stadium, Lusail; 10 p.m.)

Thursday, Dec. 1

Group F: Croatia vs. Belgium (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 6 p.m.)

Group F: Canada vs. Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 6 p.m.)

Group E: Japan vs. Spain (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 10 p.m.)

Group E: Costa Rica or New Zealand vs. Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 10 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 2

Group H: South Korea vs. Portugal (Education City Stadium; 6 p.m.)

Group H: Ghana vs. Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakra; 6 p.m.)

Group G: Cameroon vs. Brazil (Lusail Stadium; 10 p.m.)

Group G: Serbia vs. Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; 10 p.m.)

BRACKET - ROUND OF 16

Saturday, Dec. 3

49 - Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 6 p.m.)

50 - Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 10 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 4

52 - Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 6 p.m.)

51 - Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 10 p.m.)

Monday, Dec. 5

53 - Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 6 p.m.)

54 - Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; 10 p.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 6

55 - Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 6 p.m.)

56 - Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 10 p.m.)

BRACKET - QUARTERFINALS

Friday, Dec. 9

58 - Winners of 53 vs. Winners of 54 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 6 p.m.)

57 - Winners of 49 vs. Winners of 50 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 10 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 10

60 - Winners of 55 vs. Winners of 56 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 6 p.m.)

59 - Winners of 51 vs. Winners of 52 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 10 p.m.)

BRACKET - SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, Dec. 13

61 - Winners of 57 vs. Winners of 58 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 10 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 14

62 - Winners of 59 vs. Winners of 60 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 10 p.m.)

BRACKET - THIRD PLACE

Saturday, Dec. 17

63 - Losers of 61 vs. Losers of 62 (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 6 p.m.)

BRACKET - FINAL

Sunday, Dec. 18

64 - Winners of 61 vs. Winners of 62 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 6 p.m.)