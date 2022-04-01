LIVE: 2022 World Cup finals draw

Mark Ogden feels USMNT would pose a threat to England should they be drawn in the same group in Qatar. (1:16)

Ogden: USMNT would be a dangerous opponent for England at the World Cup (1:16)

Follow the draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup live with ESPN, starting with all the build-up before the ceremony itself begins at 4 p.m. GMT, midday ET.

LIVE BLOG

11.52 ET / 15.52 GMT: Looking at possible draws.... how about a group of England, United States, South Korea and Ghana? After all, the U.S. always draws Ghana!

Of course, the dream draw for the U.S. and Mexico, both in draw Pot 2, is to get the hosts, Qatar.

Qatar are ranked 51st in the world, while the rest of Pot 1 (Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal) are the top ranked countries in the world.

So U.S. and Mexico would love to get perhaps Qatar, South Korea and Ghana.

11.45 ET / 15.45 GMT: Only 15 minutes until the draw ceremony gets under way. This is what they're all playing for...

11.41 ET / 15.41 GMT: Coach Tite and legends Kaka and Bebeto are among the entourage who are in Qatar to see who tournament favourites Brazil will get in their group.

Kaká e Bebeto também estão na área! Todo mundo pronto para conhecer o grupo do Brasil na Copa? ⚽️🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/G2JPgiEvea — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) April 1, 2022

11.36 ET / 15.36 GMT: After over 11 years since they won the bid to host the World Cup, Friday is a landmark day for Qatar's biggest event yet. Now, stuff gets real. ESPN's Gab Marcotti discusses Qatar as a surprise host country.

11.31 ET / 15.31 GMT: The United States failed to qualify for the World Cup in 2018. But this time it is BACK! What has changed since then?

play 1:12 What's changed for US soccer since 2018? Taylor Twellman breaks down what's changed for United States soccer from not qualifying in 2018 to now.

11.25 ET / 15.25 GMT: Qatar will be the smallest country to ever host a World Cup finals. Just to give you an idea of the size of Qatar (11,571 sq. km), it's smaller than Connecticut (14,357 sq. km) -- the home of ESPN in the U.S. The only states that are smaller than Qatar are Delaware (6,646 sq. km) and Rhode Island (4,001 sq. km.)

11.18 ET / 15.18 GMT: We will know the group stage fixtures and dates for all 32 teams as soon as the draw is made. However, we will have to wait to discover the venues and kickoff times. FIFA is going to optimise the order of matches for supporter demand and to fit in with local TV audiences for the participating teams.

- World Cup finals bracket and fixtures schedule

11.12 ET / 15.12 GMT: ESPN senior writer James Olley is already in the auditorium, and can show us how the Convention Center is filling up.

The stage is set for the 2022 World Cup Final Draw here in Doha. Starts in just over an hour. pic.twitter.com/3jTuHo46ZO — James Olley (@JamesOlley) April 1, 2022

11.10 ET / 15.10 GMT: The guests are already arriving at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center ahead of the draw.

The event is being hosted by U.S. soccer legend and two-time Women's World Cup winner Carli Lloyd, former England player Jermaine Jenas and British-Jamaican sports presenter Samantha Johnson.

Here's Carli chatting to U.S. men's coach Gregg Berhalter on the red carpet.

New Jersey is well represented at today's @FIFAWorldCup Draw in Qatar! pic.twitter.com/Z0I5JOgeaH — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) April 1, 2022

11.00 ET / 15.00 GMT: Welcome to the 2022 World Cup finals draw.... LIVE! Over the next couple of hours we'll give you a flavour of the draw and the highlights of the ceremony itself, which begins at 4 p.m. GMT, midday ET.

The pots for the World Cup finals draw. ESPN

Pot 1 contains the hosts, Qatar, along with strongest seven nations according to the new FIFA World Ranking, which were published on Thursday ahead of the draw.

The other pots are filled in order of the FIFA World Ranking, apart from Pot 4, which contains the five lowest-ranked nations along with the winners of the three remaining playoffs (two intercontinental and the outstanding UEFA path involving Ukraine that are due to be played in June).