DOHA, Qatar -- Gareth Southgate has revealed the Football Association are in contact with the Premier League over fixture scheduling before the World Cup -- and believes those talks take on extra urgency after Friday's draw in Qatar.

England were drawn in Group B along with the U.S., Iran and either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine depending on the result of upcoming playoff matches.

The outcome means England will play on the opening day of the tournament -- 21 November -- just eight days after the final round of Premier League games.

ENGLAND WC FIXTURES Nov. 21 IR Iran Time TBC Nov. 25 United States Time TBC Nov. 29 UEFA Playoff Time TBC

Southgate is hopeful the Premier League could ensure no high-profile matches between the top sides take place on the weekend of Nov. 12/13 given the minimal preparation time, otherwise England could be without several players for the first game against Iran.

"We've been having those conversations [with the Premier League] quietly in the background," Southgate said following the draw.

"I'm sure if they can help, they'll try to help. And in the end we know that the league finishing for the period it is difficult for everybody so we don't hold the cards with that.

"Obviously it's more pivotal now for us -- the early part of that week in terms of preparation.

"We'll need to be here five days before the first game anyway -- that's a tournament rule. So we'll be pretty much into checking up on the injuries and fitness -- that will be key.

England head coach Gareth Southgate poses for photos on the red carpet during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw at Doha Exhibition Center on April 1, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

"It would only have been one or two days different if we're later. We've known that we have to be really well organised on that.

"It might mean you could have a few players ruled out of the first game for that reason. But I think they are talking about a slightly increased squad anyway. We'll have a team!

"It will be more like a normal qualifier. We know that you can't do a lot for the first couple of days, the players are still recovering."

FIFA are expected to confirm qualifying nations will be able to pick a 26-man squad -- up from the usual 23 -- in the coming days.

Reacting to the group in general, Southgate said: "Well, it's intriguing isn't it because we've never played Iran and then the States ... I've met [USMNT coach] Gregg [Berhalter] a lot recently so we've had some good chats and he's got them vastly improved.

"The third one is going to be a highly emotional game whoever it is. We all know where our thoughts are with Ukraine and we have to see whether they are even able to play or not. And of course if it's one of the British teams we've been through that in tournaments recently. So they become unique games, really. Form is totally out of the window."