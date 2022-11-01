World Cup Stock Watch: Rashford, Saliba climb; Pogba, Morata fall

The days are counting down to the start of the World Cup in Qatar, with the host nation kicking it all off on Nov. 20 when they take on Ecuador.

All 32 finalists are making their closing plans for the tournament, hoping that star players don't get struck down by injury and head into the World Cup in top form. Away from that, there's plenty of players who are desperately hoping to break into their country's 26-man squad, which has to be named by Nov. 13.

Each week, we'll take a look at the favourites to see how they are shaping up and also check in with other nations as their players either shine or struggle.

ENGLAND

Fixtures: IR Iran (Nov. 21), United States (Nov. 25), Wales (Nov. 29)

Squad announcement date: Nov. 10

STOCK CLIMBING

The scramble to prove a capable backup to Harry Kane took another turn this week. Tammy Abraham scored last Thursday as Roma beat HJK Helsinki in the Europa League, while both Marcus Rashford and Callum Wilson advanced their respective cases with impressive goal-scoring performances. Rashford scored the only goal as Manchester United beat West Ham 1-0 on Sunday, 24 hours after Wilson netted a brace as Newcastle thrashed Aston Villa 4-0.

Kieran Trippier: Coach Gareth Southgate watched Rashford and Wilson in person, meaning he also saw Trippier extend his fine form in Newcastle's defence. With Reece James battling for fitness and Trent Alexander-Arnold struggling for form, Trippier is likely favourite to start England's opening match against Iran on Nov. 21 (Kyle Walker is also a doubt but would likely play as a right-sided centre-back.)

Marcus Rashford's return to goal-scoring form continued against West Ham. Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

STOCK FALLING

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal have played down the severity of Saka's knock which forced him off in the first half of Sunday's 5-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest, but an injury so close to the tournament is nevertheless a scare for Southgate. England are well stocked in wide attacking positions but Saka is viewed as an important member of the squad -- at the very least as an impact player off the bench -- and the hope will be the initial prognosis proves correct and a quick return is possible. -- James Olley

UNITED STATES

Fixtures: Wales (Nov. 21), England (Nov. 25), IR Iran (Nov. 29)

Squad announcement date: Nov. 9

STOCK CLIMBING

Joe Scally: One of the few players to come out of the September international window with his reputation enhanced. More importantly, Scally has been a consistent presence for Gladbach, starting all 14 matches that the club has played in all competitions this season. There is still a need for depth at the outside back positions, and Scally's ability to play on either the left or the right gives U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter some flexibility, even with the rosters expanded to 26 players The fact that Scally is doing so in a high-level league should stand him in good stead.

STOCK FALLING

Luca de la Torre: Playing time has been hard to come by for De la Torre ever since he moved to Celta Vigo from Heracles over the summer. In fact, he has logged just 50 minutes over five appearances all season. Now comes word that he injured his hamstring in training and will be out for two weeks. That is cutting it awfully close in terms of getting ready for the World Cup, which may force coach Gregg Berhalter into looking elsewhere in terms of his complement of midfielders.

HOW THE COUNTRY ARE LOOKING

Remember those feel-good vibes from last week, when players were healing up? Those are gone now after a new spate of injuries struck Berhalter's squad. In addition to De la Torre, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie is out for 15 days with a quad injury, Norwich City forward Josh Sargent sat out last weekend's 3-1 win over Stoke City with a calf injury, and Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner missed out on the Gunners' Europa League encounter with PSV because of a groin injury. Crystal Palace center-back Chris Richards remains out as well. About the only good news was the return of Tyler Adams to the Leeds United lineup in a 2-1 over Liverpool. -- Jeff Carlisle

FRANCE

Fixtures: Australia (Nov. 22), Denmark (Nov. 26), Tunisia (Nov. 30)

Squad announcement date: Nov. 9

STOCK CLIMBING

William Saliba: The Arsenal defender is right now one of the best defenders in the Premier League -- if not the very best. His first season in England is almost perfect so far and he keeps getting better. Didier Deschamps already started him in the September UEFA Nations League fixtures and the Paris-born centre-back has been scoring points in the coach's mind this season.

Lucas Hernandez: Another centre-back and another piece of good news for Deschamps. Hernandez is back in training with Bayern Munich and will be ready to play again soon. Deschamps loves his mentality and fighting spirit and was really hoping he would be fit and ready to go for Qatar, which seems the case now.

STOCK FALLING

Paul Pogba: The news was official on Monday afternoon: Pogba lost his race against time to be fit for the World Cup. After initially having a knee injury, it is now a hamstring problem suffered in training on Monday, which is costing him his place at the tournament. It is a massive blow for him and for Les Bleus, especially as fellow midfielder N'Golo Kante is also out.

Matteo Guendouzi: The Marseille midfielder was not happy to come off early in the second half against Frankfurt in the Champions League last week and he was frustrated with his own performance on Saturday at Strasbourg, where l'OM had a terrible second half, like the French international, to drop two precious points.

Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup through injury. Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

HOW THE COUNTRY ARE LOOKING

More bad news for Deschamps with the withdrawal of Pogba. But at least many more French players are back in training: Karim Benzema, Anthony Martial, Hernandez, Boubacar Kamara, Lucas Digne while Jules Kounde are OK and Raphael Varane's recovery (femoral biceps injury) is going well. -- Julien Laurens

GERMANY

Fixtures: Japan (Nov. 23), Spain (Nov. 27), Costa Rica (Dec. 1)

Squad announcement date: Around Nov. 11

STOCK CLIMBING

Niclas Fullkrug: The 29-year-old striker from Werder Bremen might not be a well-known name outside of Germany, but his goal-scoring rate at 9 goals in 12 Bundesliga games this season has catapulted him into contention for a spot in Hansi Flick's World Cup squad. As Germany lack a physical No. 9 who can be used in certain game situations or against certain opponents, the 6-foot-2 Fullkrug might present a solution. His lack of international experience could diminish his chances, but more and more fans want to see the man whose nickname is "Gap," because of a missing front tooth, make the trip to Qatar.

Mats Hummels: After being dropped from the national team a while ago, the veteran made it his goal to convince Flick that he must go to the World Cup. He has looked extremely motivated in recent weeks and performed exceptionally well for Borussia Dortmund against Manchester City in a scoreless draw in the Champions League. Hummels' biggest issue in previous seasons was an almost chronic inflammation of his patellar tendon which forced him to take breaks and sit some games out, though it seems he and Dortmund's medical staff have been able to figure out a healing method, as Hummels has started in 10 of 12 league games.

Jamal Musiala: It never gets boring to hype up Musiala. Germany's generational talent delivers one showcase performance after another. His creativity and the excitement that transpires every time he has the ball is exactly what Bayern Munich and the national team need. If he is able to maintain his form until and throughout the World Cup, we may see a breakthrough performance similar to James Rodriguez's with Colombia in 2014.

Niclas Fullkrug could prove to be Germany's surprise weapon up front. Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

STOCK FALLING

Thomas Muller: There is no doubt that the veteran will be in Germany's starting lineup if he is fully fit. But that "if" has grown bigger. Muller confessed last week that his body has been in what he calls "start-and-stop-mode," meaning he has not been able to stay free of injuries for long periods, which is something Muller had not experienced before this season. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann has given his player another couple of days off to recover from an injury in the pelvic region that has flared up repeatedly. At 33, it seems that Muller's body is finally showing signs of ageing and may fail him for what will likely be his last World Cup.

Serge Gnabry: A German media outlet headlined last week, "What is wrong with Serge Gnabry?" No one exactly knows why the 27-year-old has not been able to perform to his level. He often seems miserable on the pitch and detached from the rest of the team. His goal in Bayern's 6-2 win over Mainz on Saturday is not enough to hide Gnabry's struggles. In fact, his performance against Mainz underlined once again that he can shine in a functioning side but rarely stands out when his team are in trouble.

Manuel Neuer: Germany's goalkeeper has been dealing with a nagging shoulder injury and the worst-case scenario would see him going into the tournament with his shoulder still acting up. Neuer has not played for Bayern since Oct. 8, and concerns are growing. Coincidentally, he became Germany's No. 1 before the 2010 World Cup when Rene Adler was ruled out due to an injury. Now Neuer is fighting against time to keep his place. The logical replacement for him would be Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

HOW THE COUNTRY ARE LOOKING

Bayern have recovered from their temporary slump earlier this season. Their decisive 3-0 win against Barca at Camp Nou -- compared to a lucky win over the Catalans six weeks earlier -- underscored how the German champions have managed to get back on track. But, as indicated above, not all Bayern players are in form. Some are dealing with injuries; others lack confidence. Germany need a strong Bayern core to perform well in Qatar. -- Constantin Eckner

SPAIN

Fixtures: Costa Rica (Nov. 23), Germany (Nov. 27), Japan (Dec. 1)

Squad announcement date: Around Nov. 10

STOCK CLIMBING

Sergio Ramos: The centre-back continues to prove his fitness at Paris Saint-Germain after injuries ruled him out of Spain's Euro 2020 squad. The last of his 180 caps came prior to that tournament but, at 36, he is still desperate to play for his country again. This past weekend he set a PSG record by becoming the first player to go unbeaten through their first 30 appearances. Luis Enrique has an increasingly difficult call to make.

Jose Gaya: Barcelona's 1-0 win over Valencia on Saturday ended with four potential Spain left-backs on the pitch. Jordi Alba was in his natural position for Barca, with Marcos Alonso at centre-back and Alejandro Balde at right-back. All three did no harm to their chances of making the World Cup, but it was Valencia's Gaya, on his 300th club appearance, who was the pick of the bunch.

Borja Iglesias: The Panda notched his eighth league goal of the season in Real Betis' 2-0 win over Real Sociedad this weekend. Only Robert Lewandowski has scored more in LaLiga. After making his international debut last month, he looks like a good bet to keep his place for Qatar.

Borja Iglesias is in hot form for Real Betis. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

STOCK FALLING

Alvaro Morata: The Atletico Madrid striker suffered a pre-World Cup scare on Saturday when he was forced off with an ankle injury in the 3-2 loss to Cadiz. Tests have shown it is just a swollen ankle and he should be fine for the finals, although it has prompted a deeper look at his form. Just two goals in 13 appearances is not ideal heading to Qatar, although his role in Luis Enrique's side is about much more than just scoring.

Dani Olmo: He has not started a match for RB Leipzig since returning from injury in October and needs minutes to show he is ready to return to the international setup. He has come off the bench for just 11, 22 and 20 minutes in three matches. Leipzig have four more games before the World Cup. He could do with a start, a goal, an assist, or all three to convince Luis Enrique to pick him. He has always been one of the Spain coach's favourites in the past, making five appearances at Euro 2020 and setting up three goals.

Mikel Oyarzabal: The Real Sociedad forward is another Luis Enrique favourite but it looks like time is now definitively against him. He has not played since March but is finally back in training. Coach Imanol Alguacil says he is not yet ready for competitive football, though, and with just three games to play before Luis Enrique names his squad, it is hard to see how he is included now. He has been named on the pre-list, though, so the Spain coach will give him until the last second to make a case. -- Sam Marsden

NETHERLANDS

Fixtures: Senegal (Nov. 21), Ecuador (Nov. 25), Qatar (Nov. 29)

Squad announcement date: Nov. 13

STOCK CLIMBING

Sven Botman: Has adapted well to life in the Premier League. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been singing his praises, impressed by the way he was able to control Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min in Newcastle United's win over Spurs. Botman has yet to lost a game at his new club.

Luuk de Jong: Made his first appearance of the season two weeks ago, and as a substitute he made the difference in the home game against Arsenal (1 goal, 1 assist) and this weekend he scored again.

Mark Flekken: Got his 10th clean sheet in all competitions against Schalke. Only Barca keeper Ter Stegen has as many clean sheets as Flekken so far.

STOCK FALLING

Virgil van Dijk: Is getting criticised for his performances this season, with Liverpool struggling in the Premier League. The captain of the Dutch national team played very well against Ajax in the Champions League but lost against Leeds United. It was the first time in 70 games he has suffered a defeat at Anfield.

HOW THE COUNTRY ARE LOOKING

Dutch fans are worrying about the injury to top scorer Memphis Depay. Netherlands play their first match in just 20 days as he remains on the sideline for Barca. This weekend also saw Matthijs de Ligt substituted with a hamstring injury. He won't play in the Champions League this week but Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann expects him to return at the weekend. He was not the only Dutch defender who was substituted because of an injury, as Denzel Dumfries suffered an ankle injury -- but his World Cup is not in danger. -- Max Toemen

BELGIUM

Fixtures: Canada (Nov. 23), Morocco (Nov. 27), Croatia (Dec. 1)

Squad announcement date: Nov. 10

STOCK CLIMBING

Lois Openda: It was an incredible performance from the Lens striker against Toulouse on Friday night. After starting on the bench because he was not fully fit, Openda scored a hat trick in the space of 30 minutes, showing all his talent and qualities. With the new injury to Romelu Lukaku, Openda put himself in contention for a place in Roberto Martinez's squad.

Leandro Trossard: Week after week, Trossard keeps scoring against the Premier League big dogs. After his hat trick at Liverpool he has since scored in back-to-back matches against Manchester City and Chelsea! Positioned as a lone striker instead of a wide player by coach Roberto De Zerbi, he was outstanding against the Blues.

STOCK FALLING

Charles De Ketelaere: His move to AC Milan in the summer was supposed to be his big break and the opportunity to take his game to the next level after delivering for Club Brugge. Alas, it is not working out so far and he was on the bench at the weekend after being taken off early last week in the Champions League. He is still yet to score for Milan.

Romelu Lukaku: After being out since August and finally coming back last week, and scoring, against Viktoria Plzen, Lukaku is injured again. He suffered a setback on the same thigh injury. It means that there will be big uncertainties over his match fitness as he will not have played much before the start of the World Cup.

HOW THE COUNTRY ARE LOOKING

Just when Martinez thought that he had Lukaku back, he lost his Inter Milan striker again. It is another worry for him, but at least there was bright news too with the form of Kevin De Bruyne and Trossard. Martinez will have some big calls to make when he announces his World Cup squad next week. -- Julien Laurens

PORTUGAL

Fixtures: Ghana (Nov. 24), Uruguay (Nov. 28), South Korea (Dec. 2)

Squad announcement date: Around Nov. 10

STOCK CLIMBING

Joao Felix: The Atletico Madrid striker has come in for much criticism recently, with questions over his commitment as well as his form. But he came off the bench to score twice late against Cadiz at the weekend, though a 98th-minute goal condemned Atletico to defeat. Coach Diego Simeone heaped praise on Felix after the game, and Portugal must hope the brace will add fire back into his game. -- Dale Johnson

Joao Felix has cut a frustrated figure for much of this season. Denis Doyle/Getty Images

ARGENTINA

Fixtures: Saudi Arabia (Nov. 22), Mexico (Nov. 26), Poland (Nov. 30)

Squad announcement date: Nov. 13

STOCK CLIMBING

Juan Musso: One of the options for backup keeper, Musso made a successful weekend return from a head injury, keeping a clean sheet for Atalanta in their win over Empoli. And coach Lionel Scaloni would have been pleased to see Exequiel Palacios, one of his most important reserve midfielders, back in action for Bayer Leverkusen after his recent injury problems.

STOCK FALLING

Giovani Lo Celso: The big problem at the weekend for Argentina was the hamstring injury suffered by Lo Celso, a regular starter in Scaloni's midfield. More information over the gravity of the injury will emerge in the next few days, but this is a cause for concern. With the subtlety of his passing, Lo Celso is a key supply line for Lionel Messi, and Argentina will probably wait for him as long as possible. Another worry is the head injury suffered by Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez, who has been superb in Argentina's goal since making the position his own in the middle of last year. -- Tim Vickery

BRAZIL

Fixtures: Serbia (Nov. 24), Switzerland (Nov. 28), Cameroon (Dec. 2)

Squad announcement date: Nov. 7

STOCK CLIMBLING

Joelinton: Newcastle fans would love to see their new hero in the squad, and the powerful midfielder was on target at the weekend with national team coach Tite watching from the stands. The goal and performance will do wonders for his self-esteem. He has never been involved in the Brazil squad, and it would seem that he could only get into the squad in the case of a spate of late injuries. But at least the man picking the team has a better idea of who he is and what he can do.

Gabriel Barbosa: "Gabigol" of Flamengo scored the only goal in Saturday's Copa Libertadores final. Flamengo have played three finals in the last four years, and he has been on target in all of them. He had an extended run in the Brazil team last year, did not perform well and was discarded. With Brazil's depth of attacking options it seems unlikely that he will make the final 26, but should there be a run of injuries, he has reminded the coach of his abilities. -- Tim Vickery

Gabriel Barbosa was on the scoresheet as Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores. EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

MEXICO

Fixtures: Poland (Nov. 22), Argentina (Nov. 26), Saudi Arabia (Nov. 30)

Squad announcement date: Nov. 13

STOCK CLIMBLING

Luis Chavez: Amid rumors of European teams considering a transfer, Chavez was once again brilliant for Pachuca and a key figure in last week's run to the Liga MX title. Although the 26-year-old only debuted for Mexico's senior national team in April, the central midfielder's meteoric rise might push him to an unexpected spot in the starting XI at the World Cup.

STOCK FALLING

Santiago Gimenez: Battling for a spot on the World Cup roster, Gimenez has unfortunately cooled off after a blistering start to the Eredivisie season. Following a 1-0 loss to SK Sturm Graz in the Europa League last Thursday, the 21-year-old forward is now without a goal or assist in his last eight games in all competitions for his club. Barring a potential absence for star striker Raul Jimenez due to an ongoing injury, Gimenez might be left out of the final roster.

HOW THE COUNTRY ARE LOOKING

Pachuca's latest Liga MX title will be much-needed good news for Mexico manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino, who has relied on options from the club like the midfield duo of Erick Sanchez and Chavez, as well as full-back Kevin Alvarez. As for Gimenez, a poor run of form since late September will continue to leave serious questions regarding who should be Mexico's starting No. 9 at the World Cup. -- Cesar Hernandez

WALES

Fixtures: United States (Nov. 21), IR Iran (Nov. 25), England (Nov. 29)

STOCK CLIMBLING

Kieffer Moore: A return to form will be crucial if Wales are to have serious firepower at the finals, and Moore showed he was doing just that with a brace against Spurs at the weekend. They were his first goals for AFC Bournemouth since the first day of the season.

Kieffer Moore's double for Bournemouth could come at just the right time for Wales. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

STOCK FALLING

Joe Allen: The former Liverpool midfielder continues to be a major injury doubt by manager Robert Page says he will definitely be in his final 26-man squad regardless. Allen, 32, who now plays in the Championship for Swansea City, has seen a specialist over hamstring injury after being out for six weeks. Allen won't play for Swansea before the World Cup, leaving Page gambling on his fitness for the finals -- Dale Johnson

AUSTRALIA

Fixtures: France (Nov. 22), Tunisia (Nov. 26), Denmark (Nov. 30)

Squad announcement date: Nov. 8

STOCK CLIMBLING

Bailey Wright: It inadvertently speaks to the injuries, lack of minutes, or some combination of both afflicting the Socceroos' defensive stocks just weeks out from the opening of the World Cup, but Wright's first start of the season for Championship side Sunderland in their 1-1 draw with Luton serves as a legitimate boost to his chances of a place in Qatar. With Harry Souttar and Kye Rowles yet to return to first-team football due to injury and Milos Degenek, Thomas Deng, Harrison Delbridge and Trent Sainsbury all in their off-seasons, Wright will have two more opportunities to press his case for selection with the Black Cats before Graham Arnold names his squad.

The Socceroos: Made global headlines this week when they became the first team to collectively raise their voices and advocate for improvements in human rights in Qatar. They released a video in conjunction with player's union Professional Footballers Australia to call for the establishment of a migrant resource centre and remedy-seeking mechanisms for individuals whose rights have been infringed and the decriminalisation of all same-sex relationships in the World Cup's host nation. Led by Wright, Mat Ryan, and Jackson Irvine, the initiative was driven by the players and serves as the latest global example of athletes becoming increasingly comfortable with using their voices to advocate for causes beyond football.

STOCK FALLING

Cristian Volpato: Australian-born but a representative of Italy at a junior international level, Volpato's candidacy for a callup is one of the Australian football zeitgeist's most prolific culture wars, one which reached a new zenith this week.

Debate previously centred around if his significant potential merited a callup despite an almost complete dearth of minutes of any kind at senior level, but his match-winning cameo off the bench for Roma in their Serie A clash with Hellas Verona soon led to renewed calls for a spot in Qatar. But the 19-year-old's Australian connections quickly appeared to declare that he would be unlikely to spur chances of playing for Azzurri at a senior level even if offered the chance to go to a World Cup with the Socceroos.

Even if these statements didn't come from Volpato himself, it's an added complication for Arnold, who is already juggling the fringe candidacies of several young attacking talents. It's looking increasingly likely that if Australia are to snatch away a young prospect from Italy via a spot on the plane to Qatar it will be Perth-raised defender Alessandro Circati, who is currently on the books of Serie B side Parma. -- Joey Lynch

SENEGAL

Fixtures: Netherlands (Nov. 21), Qatar (Nov. 25), Ecuador (Nov. 29)

STOCK CLIMBLING

Edouard Mendy: Unexpectedly called back into action with Chelsea after Kepa Arrizabalaga was injured during the Blues' 4-1 humbling by Brighton, Mendy stemmed the tide for the visitors, only conceding their fourth in stoppage time. The goalkeeper had been unceremoniously axed by new boss Graham Potter, but with Kepa's prognosis not yet clear after sustaining a foot problem, he may now have an opportunity to make his case. Senegal boss Aliou Cisse will just be delighted to see Mendy getting some more game time after being dropped, with the keeper's inactivity having become an increasing concern for the African champions.

Boulaye Dia: He is fuelling the expectation that he'll be Senegal's leading man up front at the World Cup by maintaining his fine recent form in Italy. He was again among the goals for Salernitana as they secured an unlikely 3-1 victory at Lazio, and with five Serie A goals this term, could yet emerge as a viable option for Senegal's problem centre-forward position.

STOCK FALLING

Kalidou Koulibaly: Absent since Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Brentford, opportunities are fast running out for Koulibaly to be able to return to match sharpness ahead of the World Cup. Potter stated on Friday that the centre-back has an "outside chance" of featuring against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday, and if he misses this, he'll only have three potential fixtures to return to top form. There's no doubt he'll make Senegal's squad, but will he be at his best for their opener against Netherlands?

HOW THE COUNTRY ARE LOOKING

All eyes are still on Chelsea, as Senegal will certainly be hoping that Kepa's absence allows Mendy an extended run back in the team while hoping for Koulibaly's return as soon as possible. Nampalys Mendy was given a full half against Manchester City, and largely looked comfortable as Leicester City were only undone by a sublime Kevin De Bruyne strike. Will he force his way back into the Foxes' starting XI in order to get his minutes up before the World Cup? Sadio Mane's vibrant performance for Bayern -- two assists and a goal as they defeated Mainz 6-2 -- was a superb showing with Qatar only weeks away. -- Ed Dove

TUNISIA

Fixtures: Denmark (Nov. 22), Australia (Nov. 26), France (Nov. 30)

STOCK CLIMBLING

Hannibal Mejbri: Showcased his technical qualities on Friday as Birmingham City downed Queens Park Rangers 2-0, with the midfielder registering one assist and having also had a hand in the hosts' opener. It was a lively showing, suggesting the kind of added dimension that the Manchester United loanee could offer Tunisia in Qatar. However, he was also withdrawn in the 54th minute after narrowly avoiding a second yellow card, with head coach John Eustace later urging the youngster not to sail quite so close to the wind with the officials.

STOCK FALLING

Yan Valery: Finally committed to Tunisia earlier this year, making his debut for the Carthage Eagles in September with an eye on breaking into the World Cup squad. The ex-Southampton defender's hopes now appear to be in jeopardy after he was replaced with an apparent broken nose during Angers' defeat by Monaco, following a collision with Takumi Minamino.

HOW THE COUNTRY ARE LOOKING

Wahbi Khazri's return to the Montpellier starting XI was a welcome boost for Tunisia, with the influential attacker having fallen out of favour in recent weeks. It was the first time he'd played 90 minutes since early August, and the Carthage Eagles certainly need him at his best if they're to stand a chance of escaping their group. -- Ed Dove

MOROCCO

Fixtures: Croatia (Nov. 23), Belgium (Nov. 27), Canada (Dec. 1)

STOCK CLIMBLING

Romain Saiss: The 32-year-old defender returned to action for Besiktas following a 22-day absence, playing the full 90 minutes as they downed Umraniyespor. It wasn't a flawless showing for the ex-Wolves man, as Besiktas conceded two and he picked up a booking, but Saiss's return is a massive boost for Morocco, who will benefit from his leadership and aggression.

Nayef Aguerd: Absent again against Manchester United on Sunday, but the big news of the week from a Moroccan point of view was Aguerd's return from injury in West Ham United's 1-0 victory over Silkeborg in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. It was the centre-back's first match since signing from Stade Rennais in the summer in a £30 million deal, having overcome an ankle injury that required surgery. Having got through the 90 minutes, his task now is to force his way into the Hammers' starting XI to rediscover his match sharpness.