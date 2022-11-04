        <
          FIFA World Cup 2022: Schedule, teams and how to watch

          Who should replace McKennie if he misses the World Cup opener? (1:44)

          Herculez Gomez debates who should replace Weston McKennie if his injury keeps him out of the USMNT's World Cup opener. (1:44)

          6:50 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is a month-long festival of football, packed with drama and excitement. ESPN is there for it all!

          Content and fixtures

          Fixtures & Bracket: Daily match schedule
          Groups: Tables at the 2022 World Cup
          Squads: Check out the confirmed rosters
          Stadiums: All the venues
          News and features: ESPN's home for everything World Cup
          Para la cobertura de la Copa Mundial en español, visite ESPN Deportes
          Para a cobertura da Copa do Mundo em Português, por favor visite ESPN Brasil

          How to watch the World Cup (check local listings)

          United States: Fox Sports, Telemundo Deportes
          Canada: Bell Media
          Australia: SBS
          Brazil: Globo
          Argentina: TVP, TyC Sports
          United Kingdom: BBC, ITV
          France: TF1, beIN Sports
          Germany: ARD, ZDF, Deutsche Telekom
          Italy: RAI
          Netherlands: NOS
          Spain: RTVE, Mediapro, Movistar, Plus+
          South Africa: SABC

          What to read and watch: Preview content

          World Cup Stock Watch: Rashford, Saliba climb; Pogba, Morata fall. Read
          Ogden:           Is Qatar ready for the World Cup? Read
          Laurens: Can France win without Pogba and Kante? Read
          Hunter: Why Iglesias deserves to be in Spain's World Cup squad. Read
          Ogden: World Cup warm-up game no-one wanted you to see. Read
          E60: Qatar's World Cup. Stream
          Predicting every game result from group stages to final. Read
          Preview:           Group-by-group picks, X factors, must-see games. Read
          World Cup groups by the numbers. Read
          Evolution of the World Cup ball. Read