AL RAYYAN, Qatar -- Canada were eliminated from the World Cup after a 4-1 defeat to Croatia at Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday.

- Report: Croatia 4-1 Canada | News and features | World Cup schedule

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first World Cup goal after just 67 seconds, but Croatia staged an impressive comeback thanks to two goals from Andrej Kramaric, another from Marko Livaja, and a late fourth from Lovro Majer to sit atop Group F with one round of games left to play. Croatia will look to book the top spot when they play Morocco, while Canada will bow out after their game against Belgium.

JUMP TO: Player ratings | Best/worst performers | Highlights and notable moments | Post-match quotes | Key stats | Upcoming fixtures

Rapid Reaction

1. Canada get first World Cup goal, but they're going home early

It started so well for Canada when Davies got their first-ever men's national team goal at a World Cup after just 67 seconds, but after being gradually picked apart by Croatia, they're going home early.

Canada are entertaining and matched two good sides in Belgium and Croatia for large spells, yet they also looked like a team playing in their first World Cup since 1986. It takes time to get used to this level. After failing to score in their only previous World Cup appearance at Mexico '86, Davies sent the Canada fans wild in their corner of Khalifa International Stadium with the quickest goal of the tournament so far, thumping a header in from Tajon Buchanan's inch-perfect cross.

- How every World Cup team can reach the round of 16

But by half-time, the blocks of red shirts were slumped back in their seats after goals from Andrej Kramaric and Marko Livaja put Croatia 2-1 up. The introductions of Jonathan Osorio and Ismael Kone at the break gave Canada fresh impetus, but when Kramaric got his second on 70 minutes, they knew they could start packing their bags. The fourth on the break from substitute Lovro Majer added insult to injury.

Canada will be back in 2026 as co-hosts, of course, while Croatia's experienced core of Luka Modric, Dejan Lovren and Ivan Perisic will be plotting one last unlikely run.

Kramaric's two goals helped steady Croatia after a wobbly start as they pulled away in the end for a comprehensive win. ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images

2. Croatia back in their familiar tournament role

Despite their remarkable run to the World Cup final in 2018, no one really knew what to expect of Croatia in Qatar, but maybe that's just how they like it. They're a team caught between an aging golden generation -- led by Modric -- and a wave of new talent like 20-year-old RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, and it has made for some inconsistent performances.

They proved they can still match anyone with a 1-0 win over France in Paris in June, but they were poor against Morocco in their opening group game and were cut open with ease by Canada for Davies' early goal. Even during their run to the final in 2018, they needed penalties to beat Denmark and Russia in the knockout rounds.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)