USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter sits down with Sam Borden two days before the World Cup opener vs. Wales. (3:10)

DOHA, Qatar -- Tyler Adams has been named the United States' captain for the World Cup ahead of their opener against Wales on Monday.

Adams, who has captained the U.S. nine times in 32 career caps, wore the armband in seven of his 12 appearances in World Cup qualifying.

"It's a huge honor for me, obviously, to be named captain of this team," Adams said. "A very young team, but a lot of credit to my teammates because anyone throughout our leadership council can wear that arm band and represent us with pride and represent us in the right way."

Throughout coach Gregg Berhalter's tenure, the responsibility has rotated between multiple players on the team's leadership council, with Christian Pulisic, Walker Zimmerman and Weston McKennie all having held the role since World Cup qualifying began.

"There was something where the last three and a half years, we've been working with a leadership council and we're very open and we ask them, 'Hey, what do you guys wanna do for the World Cup?' And they thought it'd be better to have a captain named for the World Cup," Berhalter said.

"We're proud to announce Tyler is the captain for the World Cup. We think he has great leadership capabilities, he leads by his actions and his words."

Adams, 23, will be the U.S.'s youngest captain at a World Cup since Harry Keough (22 years, seven months, 17 days) in 1950.