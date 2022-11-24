World Cup 2022: How every team can reach the round of 16

The group stage at the 2022 World Cup continues, as 16 teams look to win a place in the knockout bracket.
Here we take a look at what every nation needs to do to get out of their group and keep the dream alive in Qatar.
- World Cup 2022: News and features | Schedule | Squads
TIEBREAKERS
If two or more teams are level on points, they will be separated in the following order:
1) Overall group goal difference
2) Overall group goals scored
3) Head to head (H2H) result
4) H2H goal difference in all matches between the teams still level
5) H2H goals scored in all matches between the teams still level
6) Fair play points
7) Drawing of lots
- Explained: How the World Cup tiebreakers work
Full team-by-team permutations will appear after the second round of matches in each group.
GROUP A
Remaining fixtures
Friday (8 a.m. ET): Qatar vs. Senegal
Friday (11 a.m. ET): Netherlands vs. Ecuador
Tuesday (10 a.m. ET): Ecuador vs. Senegal, Netherlands vs. Qatar
Ecuador: If Qatar win/draw against Senegal, then Ecuador can book their place in the round of 16 with a victory over Netherlands.
Netherlands: If Senegal win/draw against Qatar, then Netherlands can book their place in the round of 16 with a victory over Ecuador.
Qatar: If Qatar lose to Senegal, they will be knocked out if Netherlands win/draw.
Senegal: If Senegal lose to Qatar, they will be knocked out if Ecuador win/draw.
GROUP B
Remaining fixtures
Friday (5 a.m. ET): Wales vs. Iran
Friday (2 p.m. ET): England vs. United States
Tuesday (2 p.m. ET): Iran vs. United States, Wales vs. England
England: Will qualify for the round of 16 with a win against United States, which will win them the group if Wales-Iran is a draw earlier in the day.
Iran: Will be knocked out if they lose to Wales.
United States and Wales cannot qualify or be eliminated on Friday.
GROUP C
Remaining fixtures
Saturday (8 a.m. ET): Poland vs. Saudi Arabia
Saturday (11 a.m. ET): Argentina vs. Mexico
Wednesday (2 p.m. ET): Poland vs. Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico
Saudi Arabia: Will qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Poland, which will win them the group if Argentina-Mexico is a draw later in the day.
Argentina: Will be knocked out if they lose to Mexico.
Mexico and Poland cannot qualify or be eliminated on Saturday.
GROUP D
Remaining fixtures
Saturday (5 a.m. ET): Tunisia vs. Australia
Saturday (2 p.m. ET): France vs. Denmark
Wednesday (10 a.m. ET): Australia vs. Denmark, Tunisia vs. France
France: Will qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Denmark, which will win them the group if Tunisia-Australia is a draw earlier in the day.
Australia: Will be knocked out if they lose to Tunisia.
Denmark and Tunisia cannot qualify or be eliminated on Saturday.
GROUP E
Remaining fixtures
Sunday (5 a.m. ET): Japan vs. Costa Rica
Sunday (2 p.m. ET): Spain vs. Germany
Thursday (2 p.m. ET): Costa Rica vs. Germany, Japan vs. Spain
Spain: If Japan win/draw against Costa Rica, then Spain can book their place in the round of 16 with a victory over Germany.
Japan: If Japan win against Costa Rica, they will be through to the round of 16 if Spain win/draw against Germany later on Sunday.
Germany: If Japan win/draw, Germany will then be eliminated if they lose to Spain
Costa Rica: If Costa Rica lose to Japan, they will be knocked out if Spain win/draw.
GROUP F
Remaining fixtures
Sunday (8 a.m. ET): Belgium vs. Morocco
Sunday (11 a.m. ET): Croatia vs. Canada
Thursday (10 a.m. ET): Canada vs. Morocco, Croatia vs. Belgium
Belgium: Will qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Morocco, which will win them the group if Croatia-Canada is a draw later in the day.
Canada: Will be knocked out if they lose to Croatia.
Croatia and Morocco cannot qualify or be eliminated on Friday.
GROUP G
Remaining fixtures
Monday (5 a.m. ET): Cameroon vs. Serbia
Monday (11 a.m. ET): Brazil vs. Switzerland
Friday (2 p.m. ET): Cameroon vs. Brazil, Serbia vs. Switzerland
Brazil: If Serbia win/draw against Cameroon, then Brazil can book their place in the round of 16 with a victory over Switzerland.
Switzerland: If Cameroon win/draw against Serbia, then Switzerland can book their place in the round of 16 with a victory over Brazil.
Cameroon: If Cameroon lose to Serbia, they will be knocked out if Brazil win/draw.
Serbia: If Serbia lose to Cameroon, they will be knocked out if Switzerland win/draw.
GROUP H
Remaining fixtures
Monday (8 a.m. ET): South Korea vs. Ghana
Monday (2 p.m. ET): Portugal vs. Uruguay
Friday (10 a.m. ET): Ghana vs. Uruguay, South Korea vs. Portugal
Portugal: Will qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Uruguay, which will win them the group if South Korea-Ghana is a draw earlier in the day.
Ghana: Will be knocked out if they lose to South Korea.
South Korea and Uruguay cannot qualify or be eliminated on Friday.