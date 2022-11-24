World Cup 2022: How every team can reach the round of 16

Gab Marcotti reacts to Saudi Arabia's 2-1 win over Argentina and Lionel Messi at the World Cup. (2:17)

Is Saudi Arabia's win vs. Argentina the biggest World Cup shock? (2:17)

The group stage at the 2022 World Cup continues, as 16 teams look to win a place in the knockout bracket.

Here we take a look at what every nation needs to do to get out of their group and keep the dream alive in Qatar.

TIEBREAKERS

If two or more teams are level on points, they will be separated in the following order:

1) Overall group goal difference

2) Overall group goals scored

3) Head to head (H2H) result

4) H2H goal difference in all matches between the teams still level

5) H2H goals scored in all matches between the teams still level

6) Fair play points

7) Drawing of lots

Full team-by-team permutations will appear after the second round of matches in each group.

GROUP A

Remaining fixtures

Friday (8 a.m. ET): Qatar vs. Senegal

Friday (11 a.m. ET): Netherlands vs. Ecuador

Tuesday (10 a.m. ET): Ecuador vs. Senegal, Netherlands vs. Qatar

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Netherlands 1 1 0 0 +2 3 2 - Ecuador 1 1 0 0 +2 3 3 - Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4 - Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Ecuador: If Qatar win/draw against Senegal, then Ecuador can book their place in the round of 16 with a victory over Netherlands.

Netherlands: If Senegal win/draw against Qatar, then Netherlands can book their place in the round of 16 with a victory over Ecuador.

Qatar: If Qatar lose to Senegal, they will be knocked out if Netherlands win/draw.

Senegal: If Senegal lose to Qatar, they will be knocked out if Ecuador win/draw.

GROUP B

Remaining fixtures

Friday (5 a.m. ET): Wales vs. Iran

Friday (2 p.m. ET): England vs. United States

Tuesday (2 p.m. ET): Iran vs. United States, Wales vs. England

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 - England 1 1 0 0 +4 3 2 - Wales 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 - USA 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 - Iran 1 0 0 1 -4 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

England: Will qualify for the round of 16 with a win against United States, which will win them the group if Wales-Iran is a draw earlier in the day.

Iran: Will be knocked out if they lose to Wales.

United States and Wales cannot qualify or be eliminated on Friday.

England can book their place in the round of 16 on Friday. Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

GROUP C

Remaining fixtures

Saturday (8 a.m. ET): Poland vs. Saudi Arabia

Saturday (11 a.m. ET): Argentina vs. Mexico

Wednesday (2 p.m. ET): Poland vs. Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

Group C GP W D L GD PTS 1 - S. Arabia 1 1 0 0 +1 3 2 - Poland 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 - Mexico 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 - Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Saudi Arabia: Will qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Poland, which will win them the group if Argentina-Mexico is a draw later in the day.

Argentina: Will be knocked out if they lose to Mexico.

Mexico and Poland cannot qualify or be eliminated on Saturday.

Argentina could be knocked out after only two matches. Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

GROUP D

Remaining fixtures

Saturday (5 a.m. ET): Tunisia vs. Australia

Saturday (2 p.m. ET): France vs. Denmark

Wednesday (10 a.m. ET): Australia vs. Denmark, Tunisia vs. France

Group D GP W D L GD PTS 1 - France 1 1 0 0 3 3 2 - Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 - Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 - Australia 1 0 0 1 -3 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

France: Will qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Denmark, which will win them the group if Tunisia-Australia is a draw earlier in the day.

Australia: Will be knocked out if they lose to Tunisia.

Denmark and Tunisia cannot qualify or be eliminated on Saturday.

France will be through if they make it two wins out of two. Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

GROUP E

Remaining fixtures

Sunday (5 a.m. ET): Japan vs. Costa Rica

Sunday (2 p.m. ET): Spain vs. Germany

Thursday (2 p.m. ET): Costa Rica vs. Germany, Japan vs. Spain

Group E GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Spain 1 1 0 0 +7 3 2 - Japan 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 - Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 - Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 -7 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Spain: If Japan win/draw against Costa Rica, then Spain can book their place in the round of 16 with a victory over Germany.

Japan: If Japan win against Costa Rica, they will be through to the round of 16 if Spain win/draw against Germany later on Sunday.

Germany: If Japan win/draw, Germany will then be eliminated if they lose to Spain

Costa Rica: If Costa Rica lose to Japan, they will be knocked out if Spain win/draw.

Germany are in danger of an embarrassing early exit. Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

GROUP F

Remaining fixtures

Sunday (8 a.m. ET): Belgium vs. Morocco

Sunday (11 a.m. ET): Croatia vs. Canada

Thursday (10 a.m. ET): Canada vs. Morocco, Croatia vs. Belgium

Group F GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Belgium 1 1 0 0 0 3 2 - Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 - Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 - Canada 1 0 0 1 0 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Belgium: Will qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Morocco, which will win them the group if Croatia-Canada is a draw later in the day.

Canada: Will be knocked out if they lose to Croatia.

Croatia and Morocco cannot qualify or be eliminated on Friday.

Belgium will be through with a win against Morocco. EPA/Rungroj Yongrit

GROUP G

Remaining fixtures

Monday (5 a.m. ET): Cameroon vs. Serbia

Monday (11 a.m. ET): Brazil vs. Switzerland

Friday (2 p.m. ET): Cameroon vs. Brazil, Serbia vs. Switzerland

Group G GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Brazil 1 1 0 0 +2 3 2 - Switzerland 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 - Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 - Serbia 1 0 0 1 -2 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Brazil: If Serbia win/draw against Cameroon, then Brazil can book their place in the round of 16 with a victory over Switzerland.

Switzerland: If Cameroon win/draw against Serbia, then Switzerland can book their place in the round of 16 with a victory over Brazil.

Cameroon: If Cameroon lose to Serbia, they will be knocked out if Brazil win/draw.

Serbia: If Serbia lose to Cameroon, they will be knocked out if Switzerland win/draw.

GROUP H

Remaining fixtures

Monday (8 a.m. ET): South Korea vs. Ghana

Monday (2 p.m. ET): Portugal vs. Uruguay

Friday (10 a.m. ET): Ghana vs. Uruguay, South Korea vs. Portugal

Group H GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Portugal 1 1 0 0 +1 3 2 - South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 - Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 - Ghana 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Portugal: Will qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Uruguay, which will win them the group if South Korea-Ghana is a draw earlier in the day.

Ghana: Will be knocked out if they lose to South Korea.

South Korea and Uruguay cannot qualify or be eliminated on Friday.