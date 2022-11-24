        <
          World Cup 2022: How every team can reach the round of 16

          The group stage at the 2022 World Cup continues, as 16 teams look to win a place in the knockout bracket.

          Here we take a look at what every nation needs to do to get out of their group and keep the dream alive in Qatar.

          TIEBREAKERS

          If two or more teams are level on points, they will be separated in the following order:

          1) Overall group goal difference
          2) Overall group goals scored
          3) Head to head (H2H) result
          4) H2H goal difference in all matches between the teams still level
          5) H2H goals scored in all matches between the teams still level
          6) Fair play points
          7) Drawing of lots

          Full team-by-team permutations will appear after the second round of matches in each group.

          GROUP A

          Remaining fixtures
          Friday (8 a.m. ET):           Qatar vs. Senegal
          Friday (11 a.m. ET): Netherlands vs. Ecuador
          Tuesday (10 a.m. ET): Ecuador vs. Senegal, Netherlands vs. Qatar

          Ecuador: If Qatar win/draw against Senegal, then Ecuador can book their place in the round of 16 with a victory over Netherlands.

          Netherlands: If Senegal win/draw against Qatar, then Netherlands can book their place in the round of 16 with a victory over Ecuador.

          Qatar: If Qatar lose to Senegal, they will be knocked out if Netherlands win/draw.

          Senegal: If Senegal lose to Qatar, they will be knocked out if Ecuador win/draw.

          GROUP B

          Remaining fixtures
          Friday (5 a.m. ET):           Wales vs. Iran
          Friday (2 p.m. ET): England vs. United States
          Tuesday (2 p.m. ET): Iran vs. United States, Wales vs. England

          England: Will qualify for the round of 16 with a win against United States, which will win them the group if Wales-Iran is a draw earlier in the day.

          Iran: Will be knocked out if they lose to Wales.

          United States and Wales cannot qualify or be eliminated on Friday.

          GROUP C

          Remaining fixtures
          Saturday (8 a.m. ET): Poland vs. Saudi Arabia
          Saturday (11 a.m. ET): Argentina vs. Mexico
          Wednesday (2 p.m. ET): Poland vs. Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

          Saudi Arabia: Will qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Poland, which will win them the group if Argentina-Mexico is a draw later in the day.

          Argentina: Will be knocked out if they lose to Mexico.

          Mexico and Poland cannot qualify or be eliminated on Saturday.

          GROUP D

          Remaining fixtures
          Saturday (5 a.m. ET):           Tunisia vs. Australia
          Saturday (2 p.m. ET): France vs. Denmark
          Wednesday (10 a.m. ET): Australia vs. Denmark, Tunisia vs. France

          France: Will qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Denmark, which will win them the group if Tunisia-Australia is a draw earlier in the day.

          Australia: Will be knocked out if they lose to Tunisia.

          Denmark and Tunisia cannot qualify or be eliminated on Saturday.

          GROUP E

          Remaining fixtures
          Sunday (5 a.m. ET):           Japan vs. Costa Rica
          Sunday (2 p.m. ET): Spain vs. Germany
          Thursday (2 p.m. ET): Costa Rica vs. Germany, Japan vs. Spain

          Spain: If Japan win/draw against Costa Rica, then Spain can book their place in the round of 16 with a victory over Germany.

          Japan: If Japan win against Costa Rica, they will be through to the round of 16 if Spain win/draw against Germany later on Sunday.

          Germany: If Japan win/draw, Germany will then be eliminated if they lose to Spain

          Costa Rica: If Costa Rica lose to Japan, they will be knocked out if Spain win/draw.

          GROUP F

          Remaining fixtures
          Sunday (8 a.m. ET):           Belgium vs. Morocco
          Sunday (11 a.m. ET): Croatia vs. Canada
          Thursday (10 a.m. ET): Canada vs. Morocco, Croatia vs. Belgium

          Belgium: Will qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Morocco, which will win them the group if Croatia-Canada is a draw later in the day.

          Canada: Will be knocked out if they lose to Croatia.

          Croatia and Morocco cannot qualify or be eliminated on Friday.

          GROUP G

          Remaining fixtures
          Monday (5 a.m. ET):           Cameroon vs. Serbia
          Monday (11 a.m. ET): Brazil vs. Switzerland
          Friday (2 p.m. ET): Cameroon vs. Brazil, Serbia vs. Switzerland

          Brazil: If Serbia win/draw against Cameroon, then Brazil can book their place in the round of 16 with a victory over Switzerland.

          Switzerland: If Cameroon win/draw against Serbia, then Switzerland can book their place in the round of 16 with a victory over Brazil.

          Cameroon: If Cameroon lose to Serbia, they will be knocked out if Brazil win/draw.

          Serbia: If Serbia lose to Cameroon, they will be knocked out if Switzerland win/draw.

          GROUP H

          Remaining fixtures
          Monday (8 a.m. ET):           South Korea vs. Ghana
          Monday (2 p.m. ET): Portugal vs. Uruguay
          Friday (10 a.m. ET): Ghana vs. Uruguay, South Korea vs. Portugal

          Portugal: Will qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Uruguay, which will win them the group if South Korea-Ghana is a draw earlier in the day.

          Ghana: Will be knocked out if they lose to South Korea.

          South Korea and Uruguay cannot qualify or be eliminated on Friday.