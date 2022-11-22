Mark Ogden is at one of the main World Cup fan zones in Doha and shows how empty it is, just hours before Argentina takes on Saudi Arabia. (1:20)

Stephanie Frappart became the first female official at a men's World Cup in Mexico's Group C clash against Poland on Tuesday.

Frappart was one of three women to be included on the list of referees for the World Cup in Qatar -- the first time female referees will feature at FIFA's showpiece tournament.

The French referee served as the fourth official in Mexico-Poland at Stadium 974, making history in the process.

Frappart has broken new ground before as a female referee. She became the first woman to referee a men's Champions League game in 2020 when she took charge of Juventus' match against Dynamo Kyiv.

She has also taken charge of games in Ligue 1, the Europa League, men's World Cup qualifying and the UEFA Supercup final between Chelsea and Liverpool in 2019.