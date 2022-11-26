Gab Marcotti reacts to Saudi Arabia's 2-1 win over Argentina and Lionel Messi at the World Cup. (2:17)

DOHA, Qatar -- Qatari authorities said a fire broke out Saturday at an under-construction building in a newly built city where a World Cup match was set to be played later in the evening, but caused no injuries.

Qatar's Interior Ministry said the fire started just after 12 p.m. local time on an island that's part of the city of Lusail, which is hosting several games during the tournament, including a match between Argentina and Mexico late Saturday.

The blaze was about 3.5 kilometers (2 miles) from Lusail Stadium. It sent thick black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a marketplace in central Doha as World Cup fans milled among its shops and restaurants.

Argentina fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and need a victory against Mexico to keep their World Cup campaign on track.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said that captain Lionel Messi is emotionally and physically ready for the game as they look to avoid another disappointing result.

Ahead of the game, Mexico boss Gerardo "Tata" Martino, who was born in Argentina, was blunt in his assessment and said his team will do "everything possible" to knock out his home nation.