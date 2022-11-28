What the World Cup fan village in Qatar looks like (1:56)

AL WAKRAH, Qatar -- Cameroon went ahead, then managed to erase a two-goal deficit to draw 3-3 with Serbia in a thrilling Group G match at Al Janoub Stadium.

After both teams lost their opening games in a group that also features Switzerland and tournament-favorites Brazil, the point might not be enough to help either team get through to the round of 16, but it will keep them alive headed into Matchday 3. And it gave watching fans around the world something to get excited about in the early kickoff.

Rapid Reaction

1. Super-sub Aboubakar leads historic comeback for Cameroon

After falling behind 3-1 in the 54th minute, Cameroon seemed all but out of the game. History said the same. Prior to Monday, only two African teams in World Cup history had ever come back from two-goal deficits to get a result: South Africa's 2-2 draw with Paraguay in 2002 and the Ivory Coast's 3-2 win against Serbia and Montenegro in 2006.

The rest of the world hadn't fared any better. Teams that have fallen behind by two were just 9-428-13 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup, meaning less than 5% of those teams have been able to rescue at least a point.

Everything changed when Vincent Aboubakar replaced Martin Hongla in the 55th minute. His perfectly-timed run put him in one-vs.-one to score the team's second goal with an incredible chip, then he assisted Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's equaliser minutes later.

Had it not been for arguably the team's best player, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Cameroon might not have needed a comeback. First, the Napoli midfielder let Strahinja Pavlovic run unimpeded through the box and go unchallenged to head Serbia's first goal. Then, just two minutes later, he cheaply gave the ball away at the top of the box and didn't work to win it back, which gave Sergej Milinkovic-Savic the chance that put Serbia in front..

Vincent Aboubakar got himself on the scoresheet as Cameroon fought back. ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

2. Serbia controlled the game for long stretches

Despite falling behind in the 31st minute on a corner kick that was tapped home by Jean-Charles Castelletto, Serbia dictated the play for most of the game's first two thirds.

Outside of that goal, Cameroon rarely threatened and Serbia were consistently able to play their way through to the final third. Pavlovic (45'+1') and Milinkovic-Savic (45'+3') gave them a deserved lead just before the half and it looked so easy when Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in the 53rd minute that the three points seemed like a forgone conclusion.

But Serbia crumbled and It was a massive missed opportunity to give themselves a chance of reaching the knockouts headed into the match against Switzerland on Friday, where Serbia will now likely need a win to advance, depending on what happens between Brazil and Switzerland. Had they beaten Cameroon, it opened up the possibility that a draw would have been enough.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic gave Serbia the lead but they let things slip. ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

3. The case of the missing goalkeeper

A prematch shock came when Cameroon's starting goalkeeper Andre Onana was not on the teamsheet. His absence came in the wake of a disagreement with coach Rigobert Song, who Onana felt set up the team to play too defensively, sources told ESPN, and Onana left the team (and the World Cup) as a result. Samuel Eto'o, the Cameroon Federation president, attempted to pursuade Onana to remain with the team, but was unsuccessful.

With the Inter Milan goalkeeper unavailable, Song turned to French-born Devis Epassy, who debuted for Cameroon in 2021 and plays for Abha in Saudi Arabia. There was nothing Epassy could have done on Serbia's first goal, but he could have done better on the second.

It's impossible to say how Onana's presence would have impacted the game but with one point through two matches, Cameroon's hopes of qualifying will be tough as they face Brazil next.

Player ratings

Serbia: Milinkovic-Savic 6, Pavlovic 8, Veljkovic 6, Milenkovic 6, Kostic 7, Lukic 6, Maksimonvic 7, Zivkovic 8, Milinkovic-Savic 8, Tadic 7, Mitrovic 8.

Subs: Mitrovic 6, Babic 6, Radonjic 6, Grujic 6.

Cameroon: Epassy 6, Fai 6, Castelletto 8, N.Koulou 6, Tolo 7, Kunde 7, Hongla 6, Anguissa 5, Mbeumo 6, Choupo-Moting 8, Ekambi 6.

Subs: Aboubakar 8, Ondoua 6, Bassogog 6.

Best and worst performers

BEST: Vincent Aboubakar

Aboubakar's goal and assist after coming on in the second made all the difference for Cameroon.

WORST: André-Frank Zambo Anguissa

His pair of mental lapses near the end of the first half cost the Indomitable Lions the lead and, possibly, the game.

Highlights and notable moments

Serbia went behind but scored twice in first half stoppage time, before making it 3-1 early in the second and looked like they were cruising.

How have Serbia gone from looking ready to board the next flight home to playing some of the nicest football of the tournament. Ridiculous — David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) November 28, 2022

But then this stunning scooped effort from Vincent Aboubakar was followed up by a goal from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to tie it at 3-3.

After the match: What the players and managers said

Key stats (provided by ESPN Stats & Information)

- Cameroon scored their first goal at World Cup since Joel Matip vs. Brazil in 2014.

- Serbia are the first team to score two stoppage time goals in the first half of a World Cup game.

- Vincent Aboubakar was the first substitute to score for Cameroon since Roger Milla in 1994.

- This was Cameroon's first time scoring three goals in a World Cup match.

- Entering today, teams trailing by at least two goals were 9-428-13 (W-L-D) all-time at the World Cup.

- This was the 5th comeback win at the 2022 World Cup, passing the total from the 2018 Group Stage (4).

- Only two other African teams in World Cup history have come back from two goals down to get a result: Ivory Coast (W, 3-2 vs Serbia & Montenegro in 2006) and South Africa (D, 2-2 vs Paraguay in 2002.)

- This was the sixth 3-3 draw in World Cup history and the first time there's been a 3-3 draw in consecutive World Cups (Portugal and Spain drew in 2018.)

Up next

Serbia: They face Switzerland on Dec. 2 at Stadium 974, 10 p.m. local time / 2 p.m. ET. A lot will depend on the Swiss' result against Brazil later.

Cameroon: A tough final game against Brazil on Dec. 2 at Lusail Stadium, 10 p.m. local time / 2 p.m. ET. Brazil may be through by then, which could ease the pressure.