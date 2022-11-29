Mario Ferri ran onto the pitch during the World Cup game between Portugal and Uruguay. Richard Sellers/Getty Images

The protester who invaded the pitch during Portugal's World Cup win over Uruguay while carrying a pride flag has been released without charge.

Mario Ferri briefly stopped the game at Lusail Stadium on Monday by running on the pitch wearing a t-shirt carrying the messages: "Save Ukraine" and "Respect for Iranian women."

He was led away by security staff but after what is being described as a "brief detention" the Italian activist was released without charge.

Writing on Instagram on Tuesday, Ferri said he wanted to send "some important messages."

He posted: "A message for Iran.....where women are not respected. The world must change, we can do it together with strong gestures that come from the heart with courage.

"FIFA banned rainbow captain bands and human rights flags in the stands, they blocked everyone but not me.

"Save Ukraine. I spent a month at the war in Kiev as a volunteer and saw how much people are suffering. Thank you for all the messages of love that I receive from the world. Breaking the rules if done for a good cause is never a crime."