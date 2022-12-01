We're analysing every VAR decision made throughout all 64 games at the 2022 World Cup. The VAR crucially awarded Japan's winning goal against Spain, ruling the ball hadn't gone out of play.

After each game, we take a look at the major incidents to examine and explain the process both in terms of VAR protocol and the Laws of the Game.

Total overturns: 21

Rejected overturns: 1

Leading to goals: 6

Leading to disallowed goals: 9

Penalties awarded: 7 (4 missed)

~ for holding: 2

~ for handball: 2

Penalties cancelled: 1 (offside)

Goals ruled out for offside: 8

Goals after incorrect offside: 2

Red cards: 1

VAR overturn: Ball in play for Tanaka goal

What happened: Japan thought they had scored a second goal in the 51st minute when Ao Tanaka scored as Kaoru Mitoma cut the ball back from the goal-line, but the assistant's flag went up for the ball being out of play for a goal kick.

VAR decision: Goal, ball in play.

Kaoru Mitoma cuts the ball back for Ao Tanaka to score. GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

VAR review: For the VAR, Fernando Guerrero of Mexico, to overturn the decision of the assistant, he has to have definitive evidence that part of the ball is on the line. Importantly, this isn't just about the ball touching the ground. The curvature overhanging the line also counts, even if a very small part of the ball is doing so.

We've not seen any clear proof that the ball was touching the line when Mitoma cut it back to Tanaka, which means it's a remarkable VAR decision to go against the on-field call. Granted, there are angles which suggest part of the ball might have been overhanging the line, but that really doesn't feel enough.

It may be that subsequent pictures are eventually released, perhaps from the VAR-only cameras within the goal, but right now fans are being left to guess with little confidence this decision was correct.

It proved to be the goal that knocked Germany out of the World Cup.

There is no definitive evidence that Kaoru Mitoma kept the ball in play. GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

The lack of communication from FIFA over VAR overturns in this tournament has fully highlighted the disconnect between the system and the watching fans; there is never any clarity offered at any juncture. Unlike in the Premier League, where the VAR feed is shared to broadcasters throughout a review, FIFA controls the output. If VAR is to be truly accepted, the line of communication line has to be vastly improved.