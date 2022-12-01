ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti defends Morocco after Spain finish 2nd in their group and face them in the round of 16. (1:50)

AL RAYYAN, Qatar -- Japan staged a heroic comeback against Spain to win 2-1 and book their place in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

Spain led through Alvaro Morata's early goal but Japan, who couldn't manage a shot on target in the first half, turned the game around shortly after the break with two goals during a frantic three-minute spell thanks to halftime substitute Ritsu Doan and then Ao Tanaka.

Tanaka's goal was initially ruled out after the ball was judged to have run out of play before Kaoru Mitoma's cut-back but VAR overturned the decision and gave Japan the three points they needed to be sure of a place in the knockout rounds.

Rapid Reaction

1. Japan's special run continues

Japan gave notice four years ago that they're not phased by facing heavyweight opposition at the World Cup when they almost dumped Belgium out in the round of 16, but what they have already done in Qatar is something special.

Group E GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Japan 3 2 0 1 +1 6 2 - Spain 3 1 1 1 +6 4 3 - Germany 3 1 1 1 +1 4 4 - Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Despite being drawn in a tough group, there was a quiet confidence at home about what Hajime Moriyasu's team might be able to achieve. Very few would have expected to top Group E by beating both Germany and Spain. Even more remarkable is that Japan were a goal down in both games and battled back -- a warning to any team they face in the knockout rounds that they are never out of a contest.

Since qualifying for their first World Cup in 1998, Japan have never reached the quarterfinals but they have already shown here that anything is possible, starting with a knockout round matchup against Croatia on Monday.

It also becomes full circle for Moriyasu, who played in a World Cup qualifier against Iraq in Qatar in 1993 which became known as "the tragedy of Doha" after Japan conceded a stoppage time equaliser to deny them an appearance at the 1994 tournament.

This result will surely soothe that painful memory for Moriyasu as his team continue an improbable run in Qatar.

Japan are on their way to the round of 16 after beating Spain and Germany during the group stage. David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

2. Spain's struggles a blessing?

After demolishing Costa Rica 7-0 in the group stage opener, looking comfortable for large spells against Germany and then taking an early lead against Japan, it's almost unbelievable that for a period in the second half here Spain were going out.

Japan's rally with two goals in three minutes early in the second half -- combined with Costa Rica taking an unlikely lead against Germany -- meant Spain dropped down to third in Group E and facing an early exit.

Spain manager Luis Enrique has Kai Havertz to thank for turning game against Costa Rica in Germany's favour, but it will be a worry that when La Roja were desperate for a goal, they looked toothless.

The bonus for Spain is that finishing second in their group means they avoid the toughest side of the draw, which already includes Argentina and likely Brazil. Winning the group would have likely meant a quarterfinal matchup with Brazil, but now Spain's route includes Morocco in the second round, possibly Portugal in the quarterfinals and perhaps France or England in the semifinals.

However, none of that will matter if Spain keep playing like they did in the second half -- mistakes in defence and limp in attack -- because if they do that, they won't get very far at all.