After nearly two wild and dramatic weeks at the World Cup, we have the reached the win-or-go-home portion of the tourney. Sixteen teams remain, 16 others have been eliminated, and the fun continues on Saturday.

Be sure to check in with ESPN throughout the tournament as we bring you the latest from Qatar. Here's what you might have missed from Friday's World Cup happenings, and a look ahead to what's next on Saturday.

- World Cup news, features, previews and more

- Stream FC Daily and Futbol Americas on ESPN+

Round of 16: Brazil, Portugal, S. Korea in; Uruguay out

Here we go! The bracket for the knockout stages of the World Cup is set. Two daily games over the next four days, with the winners then setting up the quartefinal matches. Here's what we have:

Saturday, Dec. 3 (winners play each other in quarterfinal)

Netherlands vs. United States

Argentina vs. Australia

Sunday, Dec. 4 (winners play each other in quarterfinal)

France vs. Poland

England vs. Senegal

Monday, Dec. 5 (winners play each other in quarterfinal)

Japan vs. Croatia

Brazil vs. South Korea

Tuesday, Dec. 6 (winners play each other in quarterfinal)

Morocco vs. Spain

Portugal vs. Switzerland

Wild group stage finish: Suarez's tears, Son's joy

play 1:09 Why Uruguay deserved to not qualify Luis Miguel Echegaray reacts to Uruguay's heartbreaking exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In keeping with the drama we've seen the last couple of days, Friday's slate brought plenty of big moments as well.

Just as it looked as if Uruguay would advance by beating Ghana, a last-gasp goal by South Korea against Portugal gave them a 2-1 win in the other Group H game -- and more importantly a spot in the knockouts.

Group H GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Portugal 3 2 0 1 +2 6 2 - South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4 3 - Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4 4 - Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Twelve years after Uruguay eliminated Ghana in the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals thanks largely to Luis Suarez's famous handball, Friday's game was billed as a grudge match for the Black Stars. Up by two goals on Friday, Uruguay looked poised to ruin Ghana's party once more. But when the monitors flashed the scoreline of the South Korea-Portugal game, cameras quickly cut to Suarez sitting on the bench, looking shellshocked.

Uruguay needed another goal to flip the tiebreaker in their favor but it never came. So Ghana's schadenfreude will come from lasting images of crying Suarez burying his head in his jersey, likely the last time the 35-year-old wears it at a World Cup.

And while Uruguayan fans were in the midst of misery, it was the complete opposite for South Korean supporters across town. With the game against group winners Portugal level 1-1 as it approached injury time, Hwang Hee-chan's goal in the 91st minute ensured South Korea would finish ahead of Uruguay in the standings.

It was an especially poignant moment for captain Son Heung-min, who has sometimes been accused of trying to do too much himself when he plays for the national team. But Son's clever play set up Hwang's winner, and he delivered when his teammates needed him the most.

play 1:49 Are South Korea being underestimated in this World Cup? Julien Laurens recaps South Korea's dramatic 2-1 win over Portugal that sends Son Heung-min's team into the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

Over at Group G, Brazil had already clinched a spot in the round of 16 but were aiming to finish the only team in the entire tournament to win all three group stage games. Still playing without injured Neymar, the Brazilians couldn't muster much against a Cameroon side looking to keep their hopes alive.

Group G GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Brazil 3 2 0 1 +2 6 2 - Switzerland 3 2 0 1 +1 6 3 - Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4 4 - Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

A 92nd minute goal by Vincent Aboubakar (who was then sent off for taking his shirt off in celebration) gave the African side a small chance, but Switzerland's 3-2 win over Serbia in the concurrent match ensured the Swiss would advance.

Brazil lost their first group stage match since 1998, and with no teams winning the maximum nine points for the first time since 1994, it's a fitting way to end what's been a wild start to the World Cup.

USA vs. Netherlands: Get your popcorn (and coffee) ready

play 1:18 Pulisic describes winning goal, sets new targets for USA Christian Pulisic talks Sam Borden through his winning goal for USA vs. Iran and looks ahead to the last-16 clash with the Netherlands.

USA fans, get your beauty sleep as you have an early date against the vaunted Netherlands, with the winner of Saturday morning's matchup going on to face either Argentina or Australia.

STREAM FUTBOL AMERICAS ON ESPN+ Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar debate the biggest storylines and break down the best highlights that soccer in the Americas has to offer. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Good news for US fans as Christian Pulisic is now cleared to play against the Dutch. As you recall, Pulisic taught us what a "pelvic contusion" is after he collided with the Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as he scored Tuesday's game-winning goal that sent the USMNT into the round of 16.

Whether Pulisic can go the full 90 minutes on Saturday is unclear. Speaking to ESPN's Sam Borden on Thursday, Pulisic hinted that he may be limited in how long he can play.

"I'm going to do everything in my power, with this staff and medical team, to make sure that however long I can be out on that field, I'll be out there giving my 110% no matter what," Pulisic said.

As for the Netherlands, manager Louis van Gaal revealed several members of his squad are battling flu symptoms, though he didn't reveal who.

Need some reading material ahead of the game? We got you covered, and be sure to tag along with ESPN tomorrow during and after the game.

Tactical preview: Can USA's midfield keep the momentum going? Gakpo, De Jong end the Americans' run? READ

Captain America: How USA's Tyler Adams showing the world his value on the pitch, inspirational leadership off it READ

Dutch date with destiny: Born in the Netherlands, Saturday's game for USA's Sergino Dest will be extra special READ

play 1:32 Twellman: USMNT are playing with house money Taylor Twellman believes there's no pressure on the United States ahead of their game vs. the Netherlands, and says they thrive as underdogs.

Today's top reads

World Cup vibes rankings: USA, Japan feeling best going into Round of 16

Attempting to rank all 32 teams both by how they played and what their results were. Welcome to the Power Rankings of just feeling it.

Germany's second straight early World Cup exit will sting, but they'll be fine

It surely hurts that the four-time winners were eliminated in the group stage again, but this one isn't a disaster.

What World Cup group stage penalties tell us about shootouts and goalkeepers

You know they're coming: the dreaded penalty shootouts. Here's which goalkeepers could shine, their patterns and more.

Your best bets (odds via Caesars Sportsbook)

If you're looking to bet on the World Cup, ESPN contributors Paul Carr, Dan Thomas and Dalen Cuff are here to give you key tips on odds, options and futures. Here's what we have for the Saturday's matches.

Round of 16: Netherlands (-110) vs. USA (+325), Draw (+235)

Paul Carr: I hope I'm not being too much of a homer here, but I like the USA double chance at -125. The Dutch weren't impressive despite seven points in the group stage, getting outshot by 10 and accumulating only 2.4 expected goals. Having Memphis Depay back in the lineup helps, but the US outplayed a better England side, so I'll take the US to at least get this to extra time.

Daniel Thomas: I think this could be a carbon copy of the England game -- a tight uneventful affair. I'd take 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Dalen Cuff: Unlike Paul, I am being a homer here, but I think I'm justified. This Dutch team is not a dominant squad. This US team has talent and have bossed games this tournament, most notably against England. I like the US to advance at +180. However I do think this is going to be a tight affair especially in the first half. I like 0-0 in the 1st half (+145).

Round of 16: Argentina (-540) vs. Australia (+1600), Draw (+525)

Carr: Australia advanced to the knockout stage, but that doesn't mean they're a particularly good team. Argentina had the third-most expected goals (6.3) and expected goal difference (+5.5) in the group stage, and Australia was 30th with 1.7 expected goals and 31st with a -4.1 goal difference. Also, Argentina has Lionel Messi. I'll gladly lay the 1.5 goals at -160, and I'm tempted by Argentina -2.5 at +170.

Thomas: This has to be an Argentina win. So, where can we find some value in this game? I'll take an Angel Di Maria assist at +125.

Cuff: There is no value here. I'm not willing to lay the 2.5 in order to get into plus money, so I'm going to pass.

News and notes

What else caught our eye

A heartwarming scene during Brazil's national anthem ahead of the team's game on Friday against Cameroon. Fans unveiled a tifo for Brazil legend Pele, who has been at a Sao Paulo hospital with a respiratory infection since Tuesday.

Brazil fans hold up 'Pelé get well soon' during the national anthem ❤️🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/xlRC7XqiaL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022

The 82-year-old and three-time World Cup winner thanked fans in an Instagram post late Thursday for the well-wishes he's received in a fight against cancer. He had a colon tumor removed in September 2021 and has since gone through chemotherapy.