A way-too-early look at the USMNT depth chart for 2026 World Cup

Danny Karbassiyoon was definitely on the list at some point. Gedion Zelalem, too. Freddy Adu, obviously. Brian Ching was exactly what we needed. We're old enough that guys such as Jesse Marsch and Taylor Twellman were almost certainly on the list at one point. Oh, what could have been, Charlie Davies. I'm still holding out hope, Joe Corona. You broke my heart, Bobby Convey.

For years, some nerd friends of mine and I had the same habit. As soon as the United States men's national team were eliminated from a World Cup -- starting in 2002, as far as I can tell, and extending through 2006, 2010 and 2014 -- we would immediately project forward four years. We would make spreadsheets of player names (shocking behavior coming from me, I realize), convincing ourselves that not only were the young players on each given World Cup team going to take massive steps forward, but that the up-and-coming generation of American teenagers was going to transform the player pool and turn the US into a genuine contender.

What's funny is we didn't do it after 2018 for obvious reasons -- namely, that the US didn't even qualify for the World Cup, so what the heck was the point -- and then... it actually sort of happened. The youths took over the US player pool in the five years between the team's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup (we won't mention Couva!) and their advancement to the 2022 World Cup's round of 16. In total, 16 Americans played at least 45 minutes at the World Cup in Qatar, and 12 of them were 24 years old or younger, meaning they were teenagers when the US lost at Trinidad and Tobago to clinch failure in October 2017.

This group of breakthrough youngsters -- Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah dominating the midfield, Sergino Dest at full-back, and pretty much everyone who played upfront, led by Tim Weah and Christian Pulisic -- are going to face overwhelming expectations heading toward the 2026 World Cup, which they will be playing on home soil. And the key to living up to that hype will be another group of youngsters attempting to make the exact same impact that this generation just did.

It will be much more difficult for a new generation to break through because the same opportunities for playing time will be harder to come by. But they must try. Especially if they can score goals. Let's look at how the US player pool will take shape for 2026.

First things first: Four years is a long time

It's almost jarring, in retrospect, to look back at who played for the US during 2018 qualification. Tim Howard, 38 at the time, was still in goal. Midfielders Jermaine Jones and Kyle Beckerman, each 35 years young, were still important. DaMarcus Beasley, also 35, played two matches at left-back. On a per-minute basis, Clint Dempsey (34) and Sacha Kljestan (32 and a midfielder) were the team's most prolific scorers.

Only two players -- Pulisic and right-back DeAndre Yedlin -- recorded starter-level minutes in this 2018 cycle and then also played in 2022. Only three other players -- Tim Ream, Kellyn Acosta and Jordan Morris -- were involved in both 2017 and 2022. Jurgen Klinsmann and Bruce Arena played 38 different guys in the hopes of finding a lineup that would save their World Cup hopes, and only five of them actually landed on the next World Cup roster. That is a dramatic amount of turnover.

Whoever is in charge of the national team during this next four-year cycle, be it Gregg Berhalter or someone new -- we'll find out the plans soon, as Berhalter's contract is expiring -- will not be forced to undergo the same amount of transition. But let's take a position-by-position walk-through to see where big decisions need to be made, and/or where breakthroughs would be particularly beneficial.

Goalkeeper

Players involved in 2022 World Cup and qualification (listed in order of minutes): Matt Turner (will be 31 when the 2026 World Cup begins), Zack Steffen (31)

Other players who played in at least two US matches in the past two years: Ethan Horvath (30)

How long ago was the failed 2018 qualification? Well, Turner had made his professional debut only months earlier, and the Fairfield graduate wouldn't make his MLS debut until the following spring. Then he started for the US at the next World Cup.

It feels like this position is on solid footing. At 28, Turner just joined Arsenal in time to approach what sometimes ends up being a goalkeeper's peak years. He's a backup there and we'll see how things take shape for him, but he was one of the better pure shot-stoppers in Qatar. Steffen still has a little time to get his career back on track after an injury-laden period of late, too, and while players such as Sean Johnson (37 at the time of the next World Cup) are likely aging out of the pool, it doesn't appear that the US lacks in exciting young options.

Five names to get excited about

1. Gabriel Slonina (22 in 2026). Needless to say, if you sign with Chelsea at age 18, you're going to end up pretty high on any prospects list. The 6-foot-4 Slonina held his own in MLS and now takes on the risky life of becoming part of Chelsea's loan army.

Slonina is arguably the next great U.S. goalkeeper beyond the next World Cup, but it remains to be seen as to how many opportunities he'll get in the Chelsea system or where he'll end up on loan. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

2. Chituru Odunze (23). He moved from the Vancouver Whitecaps to Leicester City without playing a senior-level match, and he hasn't done so for the Foxes either. But he's 6-7, and he remains one of the highest-potential players in the pool.

3. Diego Kochen (20). The lanky 16-year-old has spent the past year-and-a-half in the Barcelona pipeline. He's a long way from the first team, but that club alone gets you put on a list like this.

4. John Pulskamp (25). The 5-10 Sporting KC keeper is more of an athlete than a towering presence, but he had Berhalter's attention enough to get a call-up to camp last December.

5. Chris Brady (22). The 18-year-old has already shined at the USL League One level and made his Chicago Fire debut this past season.

Center back

Berhalter leaned on the center back duo of Zimmerman and Robinson for much of World Cup qualification, but he was thrown for a loop when Robinson ruptured his Achilles in May. Assuming he eventually returns to full form, Robinson will be 29 and well-positioned to make the 2026 team, but there could still be quite a bit of turnover at this position in the coming years. Zimmerman and Ream played the most minutes at the World Cup, but Zimmerman is aging and Ream is ancient. (I'm even older, so I'm allowed to say that.)

It's true that plenty of center backs age gracefully, but even if Zimmerman remains viable, he and Robinson could both get pushed by up-and-comers such as Carter-Vickers, the Celtic defender who played well against Iran, and the oft-injured Richards, who might have been the first-choice guy in 2022 if he could have stayed healthy.

If no high-upside names emerge in the coming years, this position still could be well taken care of by veterans, but there are still some intriguing prospects to watch.

Five names to get excited about

1. Justin Che (23 in 2026). The FC Dallas product got a solid run in MLS in 2021 (his ball progression numbers were lovely), then went out on loan to Hoffenheim. He has yet to break into heavy rotation there, but he's big, active and physical. His future could end up at either center back or right-back.

2. Grayson Dettoni (20). He's already 6-foot-4 and has been in the Bayern Munich pipeline for a while. What else do you need to know?

3. Kobi Henry (22). The Lakeland, Florida, product debuted for the USL's Orange County SC at 16 and signed with France's Stade de Reims this past summer.

4. Brandan Craig (22). He could end up at either center back or defensive midfield, he made his debut for Philadelphia Union at 18, and he's a steady presence in the US U20 pool.

5. Tyler Hall (20). A product of Inter Miami, the 16-year-old is already in the US U17 and MLS Next Pro rotations. Major potential here.

Full-back

Robinson has clearly locked down one flank of the U.S. defense. But what about depth around him? U.S. Soccer/Nike

The speed and pressing abilities of Fulham's Robinson and AC Milan's Dest made a massive difference for the US in Qatar, even though both battled fatigue issues as the tournament wore on. Meanwhile, though Scally has not been given much of a run under Berhalter for some reason, he has started for the Bundesliga's Borussia Monchengladbach for much of the past season and a half and won't turn 20 until New Year's Eve.

One could wonder about the potential of the US full-back corps outside of these three players; Moore struggled in the World Cup, Bello's development appears to have stunted since his move to Germany's Arminia Bielefeld, and we'll see if either McKenzie or Cannon have another gear to find in the coming years. A couple more names need to emerge so that the US aren't completely dependent on three guys for two positions. Luckily, there's plenty of upside in the pipeline to the extent that I struggled to keep the following list at five names.