Some may call them disrespectful, but Brazil are going to keep on dancing every time they score a goal at the World Cup. Francois Nel/Getty Images

Brazil's players and many of those watching around the world enjoyed the dance routines after each goal the Selecao scored in Monday's 4-1 win over South Korea at the World Cup. But for those who saw them as acts of disrespect toward their beaten opponents, there is some bad news: Brazil are not going to stop.

After qualifying for the World Cup quarterfinals with four goals all scored before half-time at Doha's Stadium 974, Brazil forward Raphinha was clear: "It's a problem for those who don't like it, we'll keep doing it." Even before Brazil had played their first match in Qatar, the Barcelona striker had revealed that they already had as many as 10 dances rehearsed and ready to celebrate.

Against South Korea, the celebrations all followed the same protocol. After the goal was scored, all the Brazil players gathered around, hugged each other and congratulated the scorer before the quartet of Neymar, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Junior and Raphinha took the spotlight with one of their routines.

The first piece of choreography was based on "Pagodao do Birimbola" by Brazilian group Os Quebradeiras, one of the most popular songs on TikTok in Brazil. The defining moment came on the pitch, but the rehearsal started earlier, with videos shared between the players while they were in Qatar. The version of the routine that Neymar posted on his TikTok account has had more than 10 million views.