Argentina will not take over at the top of FIFA's World Ranking this month -- despite defeating France to win the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

South American rivals Brazil have held the No. 1 position since February, when they deposed Belgium at the summit. But even though the Selecao failed to make it past the quarterfinals, Argentina's results haven't been enough to overtaken them.

Brazil won three games at the World Cup, lost to Cameroon and suffered a penalty shootout defeat at the hands of Croatia.

Argentina, meanwhile, won four games, lost one to Saudi Arabia and were twice victorious on penalties -- including the final on Sunday as they beat France 4-2 on spot kicks.

Argentina won the Copa America in 2021, and are now world champions, but it's not enough for the No. 1 spot. Shootout successes are worth far fewer ranking points than regulation-time wins. If either Argentina or France had won the final within 120 minutes they would have gone to No. 1, but a penalty shootout guaranteed that Brazil could not be overtaken.

Argentina and France both move up one place into second and third respectively, while Belgium slide down two places to fourth after failing to make it beyond the group stage. England stay in fifth, with fellow quarterfinalists Netherlands up two places into sixth.

Croatia's run to a third-place finish at the World Cup sees them as the biggest climbers into the top 10, up five places from 12th. Italy, who failed to make it to Qatar, drop two spots to eighth. Portugal are unchanged in ninth, with Spain down three places to 10th.

Brazil went out in the quarterfinals but will still top the FIFA World Ranking. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The biggest climbers are Morocco and Australia, who both go up 11 places. Both countries massively over-performed, with fourth-placed Morocco now the top-ranked African team in 11th and Australia, who made the round of 16, up to 27th. It's not Morocco's highest-ever ranking, as they were 10th in 1998, but as recently as 2015 they were as low as 92nd.

Cameroon also enjoy a big rise of 10 places up to 33rd, thanks to their win over Brazil.

The United States takes over as the top-ranking CONCACAF team, up three places into 13th as Mexico falls two into 15th.

Canada and Qatar are the biggest fallers, both dropping 12 places into 53rd and 62nd respectively. Wales slump nine spots into 28th; Denmark are down eight into 18th and Serbia drop eight to 29th.

The new FIFA World Ranking, which is a rolling assessment of results weighted for importance, will be officially published on Thursday.

New FIFA Ranking top 20:

1. Brazil

2. Argentina

3. France

4. Belgium

5. England

6. Netherlands

7. Croatia

8. Italy

9. Portugal

10. Spain

11. Morocco

12. Switzerland

13. USA

14. Germany

15. Mexico

16. Uruguay

17. Colombia

18. Denmark

19. Senegal

20. Japan