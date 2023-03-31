FIFA'S president Gianni Infantino (L) presents CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez with a commemorative pennant on Friday. NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) believes FIFA would be making a mistake to not award the 2030 World Cup to a joint bid from Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile, the regional governing body said at its 76th Congress on Friday.

With the slogan "Juntos" (together) and the promise of a "Centenary Cup," CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez called on FIFA to award the World Cup to the continent where it began.

"Let's not make the mistake that the Olympic Games made of not giving Athens the 1996 venue. We have to have the Centenary World Cup here, to honour history," he said.

"[FIFA President Gianni] Infantino I want to appeal to you to find a way to celebrate 100 years of the World Cup in South America. It's not the 2030 Cup, it's the Centenary Cup," Dominguez added.

The joint bid of the South American countries aims to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the World Cup after the first tournament was held in Uruguay in 1930.

Morocco announced earlier this month that it will join Spain and Portugal in three-way bid to stage the 2030 World Cup.

FIFA evaluates the bids and makes a shortlist of candidates before the hosts are chosen in a members' vote at its Congress.

FIFA said the vote will likely be in September 2024.