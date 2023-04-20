A host of ESPN FC contributors explain the key issues facing some of the tournament favourites 100 days out from the Women's World Cup. (2:35)

The issues facing the big teams 100 days from the World Cup (2:35)

The United States and Mexico plan to bid to co-host the 2027 Women's World Cup, the two countries' federations announced Wednesday.

The announcement came on the final day that FIFA said it would accept submissions for expressions of interest. Bid agreements are due by May 19 and official bids by Dec. 8. FIFA plans to publish an evaluation report in May 2024 ahead of a vote by FIFA's Congress that May 17.

South Africa has announced a bid, and Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands have announced a joint bid. Brazil's sports minister has said that nation will bid.

The U.S. hosted the tournament in 1991 and 1999. The Americans are four-time champions, winning in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019.

Australia and New Zealand are co-hosts of this year's tournament, to be played from July 20 to Aug. 20.

The U.S., Mexico and Canada are co-hosts of the men's World Cup in 2026. The U.S. hosted in 1994, and Mexico hosted in 1970 and 1986.