Dusan Vlahovic has been strongly linked with a move from Fiorentina to Juventus. Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Racist and threatening banners aimed at Dusan Vlahovic appeared outside Fiorentina's Artemio Franchi stadium on Tuesday following reports the Serbia forward is set to move to Juventus.

Vlahovic is one of the most in-demand forwards in world football following a sensational 2021 in which he scored 33 goals in the calendar year.

He has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League but reports in Italy have suggested he is close to joining Juventus, which has led to an angry response from Fiorentina.

One banner read: "Your guards won't save your life gypsy. It's over for you," while on another, there were the words: "Vlahovic, gypsy s---."

In October, Fiorentina released a statement in which they said Vlahovic would not be renewing his contract, which led to tension between the 21-year-old and the club's hardcore support.

Less than three weeks after the released of the statement, Vlahovic refused to take a penalty against Cagliari which had been awarded in front of the ultras section of the crowd. He could be seen mouthing: "I'm not feeling it" to a teammate.

Fiorentina have a long-standing rivalry which Juventus and history of selling their best players, which has often left to angry reactions.

In 1990, Roberto Baggio was sold to Juve for $10.8 million which led to angry demonstrations in the street while more recently, in 2020, Federico Chiesa moved on loan with the obligation to buy for €40m plus €10m in variables."