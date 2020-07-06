Franck Ribery has said he could reconsider his future in Italy after his house was burgled on Sunday afternoon while he was playing for Fiorentina at Parma.

The 37-year-old former Bayern Munich and France winger posted a long message on social media alongside a video showing his house ransacked with drawers and clothes on the floor of one of the bedrooms.

In his message, Ribery, who joined Fiorentina last summer after leaving Munich, where his wife and their five children were staying at the weekend, explained his distress.

"What shocks me the most is the impression to be naked, to have my trousers down and that I can't let go," he said on Instagram. "I can't accept it. Thank God, my wife and my children were safe in Munich but how can I have trust now? How can I/we feel good here after this?

"I don't run after the millions, thank God, we don't need anything. However, I still run after the football because it is my passion. But passion or not, my family is first and we will take the necessary decisions for our well-being," he added.

Some expensive designer bags and some jewellery as well as some cash were stolen in the raid, Ribery said.