Cesare Prandelli has released a powerful statement following his decision to resign as manager of Fiorentina on Tuesday, where he said he stepped down because of a "darkness" which has grown inside him

The ex-Italy boss also managed at Parma, Valencia and briefly Roma, where he left without taking charge of an official match because his wife became ill.

He was out of the game for almost two years before short stints at Genoa and Fiorentina, where he has quit after only four months in charge.

"It is the second time I leave Fiorentina," Prandelli wrote in a statement. "The first due to the will of others.

"Today, because of my decision. In everyone's life, aside from the beautiful things, we also accumulate waste, poison which at times comes up all at once. In this moment of my life, I find myself in huge discomfort which stops me from being who I am.

"I took on this new experience with joy and love, carried also by the enthusiasm. It is probably because I love this city too much, because of the beautiful sporting memories I have that I was blind to the first signs that something wasn't right, something wasn't exactly right within me.

"My decision comes from the enormous responsibility I have first and foremost for the players and the club, but also the respect I have for the Fiorentina fans.

"Whoever goes on the pitch at this level without doubt has a specific talent. Whoever has talent is sensitive and I would never want my own discomfort to be perceived and condition the team's displays.

"In these months, a darkness has grown inside me which has changed my way of looking at things. I came here to give 100%, but as soon as I had the feeling that was no longer possible, for the benefit of everyone, I took a step back.

"I want to thank [owner] Rocco Commisso, and his incredible family, Joe Barone and Daniele Prade, always close to me and the team, but above all, I want to thank Florence who I know will understand.

"I am aware that this might mean the end of my managerial career, but I have no regrets and I don't wish to have any. It is probable that this world, which I have been a part of all my life, is no longer for me and I don't recognise myself in it anymore. I am sure I have changed and the world moves quicker than I thought. For this reason, I believe the moment has arrived for me to no longer be dragged at this speed and to stop and rediscover who I really am."

Prandelli's second spell as Fiorentina manager saw him preside over 21 Serie A matches, which yielded five wins -- including a memorable 3-0 victory away to Juventus -- and 10 defeats. His last match was a 3-2 loss at home to AC Milan.

In his first spell with the club from 2005 to 2010, he led them to the Champions League appearances, while former Italy striker Luca Toni won the 2006 Europa Golden Shoe while at the club.

Prandelli's predecessor Beppe Iachini, has been rehired as Fiorentina's new manager.