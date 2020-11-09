Domenec Torrent had seen his side suffer two lopsided losses in the past three matches. Photo by ALEXANDRE VIDAL/FLAMENGO COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTME/AFP via Getty Images

Brazilian champions Flamengo fired Spanish coach Domenec Torrent just 10 weeks after hiring the former New York City FC boss, the club announced on Monday.

The move was made after Flamengo suffered two heavy defeats in their last three games.

"Domenec Torrent and his backroom staff are no longer in charge of the first team," the Rio de Janeiro club said in a statement.

Flamengo are third in the Serie A table, one point behind leaders Internacional, having lost just twice in the past 15 games.

They also won their group to qualify for the last 16 of the Copa Libertadores, a title they are defending after beating River Plate in last year's final.

However, a 4-0 defeat by second-place Atletico Mineiro on Sunday, coming a week after a 4-1 trouncing at home to Sao Paulo, prompted directors to act.

Torrent always faced a tough task trying to repeat the success of previous Flamengo manager Jorge Jesus, who had a spectacular one-year stay before leaving for Benfica in the summer. The Portuguese, who became an icon at the club, guided Flamengo to their first Brazilian first division title since 2009, their first Copa Libertadores since 1981 and a Rio de Janeiro state championship.

The 58-year-old Torrent had spent 10 years as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City before managing NYCFC from June 2018 to November 2019.

Before joining Guardiola at Barca in 2007 he coached three clubs in Spain.

