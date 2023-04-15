Jorge Sampaoli returns to Brazil as Flamengo's coach after stints at Santos and Atletico Mineiro. Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Copa Libertadores defending champion Flamengo said on Friday it had signed a contract with Argentinian coach Jorge Sampaoli until December 2024.

Earlier this week, the Brazilian side fired Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira after he lost all four titles he played for since taking over in January.

The 63-year-old Sampaoli was fired from Sevilla in March, less than six months after replacing Julen Lopetegui, but Sampaoli still has many fans in Brazil following his stints at Santos and Atletico Mineiro in Brazil between 2019 and 2021.

Sampaoli also coached Chile's and Argentina's national teams and Olympique Marseille, among others.

Sources told ESPN Brazil that Flamengo initially wanted to bring back another Portuguese coach, Jorge Jesus, currently in charge at Fenerbahçe.

Pereira was in charge when Flamengo lost the Brazilian Supercup, the Club World Cup, the Recopa Sudamericana and the Rio state championship titles.