France coach Didier Deschamps has taken aim at Jose Mourinho's spell at Tottenham after the Portuguese claimed it would be a failure if the World Cup winners don't win the European Championship this summer.

Les Bleus are looking to become the first side since Spain (2008-2012) to win back-to-back tournaments and replicate the France team who achieved it from 1998-2000.

Speaking to The Sun, Mourinho said: "I cannot see any weakness. If I had to say one team to win it, I will say them -- because the group of players is fantastic.

"They have to win it. If not, it is an unsuccessful Euros."

When Deschamps was asked to respond to Mourinho's comments on Telefoot, he replied: "I thought the same thing about his Tottenham team, but it did not end up happening like that.

"Yes, we are favourites due to the status of world champions. It is not a pressure, it is the reality, we will not flee the debate on the presence of France among the favourites of this Euro.

"Obviously, I have a very important attacking potential, but it's not just that. There is a balance to be found, through adjustments. I hope to have the ball as much as possible, but there are times when we won't have it, and we will have to keep our strength."

Mourinho was sacked by Spurs in April after 17 months in charge but will make a shock return to Italian football next season after signing a three-year deal with Roma.

France will begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Germany in Munich on June 15 before facing Hungary and Portugal in Group F.