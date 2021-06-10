Janusz Michallik and Kay Murray reveal their best XI's heading into the UEFA European Championship. (2:51)

France forward Karim Benzema, who sustained a knee injury during a friendly on Tuesday, is expected to take part in his team's Euro 2020 Group F opener against Germany, the French federation (FFF) said on Thursday.

Benzema, who limped off the pitch in the world champions' 3-0 win over Bulgaria, has been training indoors and should be fit for Tuesday's clash in Munich. France also face Hungary and Portugal in the group stage.

After the Bulgaria match, France coach Didier Deschamps had described Benzema's injury as "a knock on the knee, which also affects the muscle. He felt he was getting stiff so he asked to be subbed."

Benzema, who plays his club football at Real Madrid, is back with Les Bleus after not playing for the national team for more than five years for a blackmail scandal over which he faces a trial in October.