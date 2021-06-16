France national team senior figures have told ESPN they followed the UEFA concussion protocol with regards to Benjamin Pavard's head injury during their 1-0 win over Germany at Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

The Bayern Munich defender collided with Germany's Robin Gosens midway through the second half of their clash in Munich.

- Euro 2020: News and features | Fixtures and bracket | Standings | Squads | Live on ESPN | VAR watch | Pick 'em

- Laurens: France show why they are Euro 2020 favourites

FIFPRO released a statement on Wednesday, to "find out why the Concussion Charter was not applied and subsequently Benjamin Pavard was not removed from the field of play during the Euro 2020 match between France and Germany."

However, France sources have told ESPN they followed the exact UEFA concussion protocol. Sources added that while Pavard was groggy on the field, he did not lose consciousness and was ready to resume playing.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, France and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane said: "It's very good that we talk a bit more about concussions, it's very looked after in rugby but it's important as well that we follow it in football.

"We have to be vigilant. I was close to the action and I got to close to Benjamin. He needed a bit of time to be totally good but the doctor arrived quickly and they saw that he was totally conscious and ready to play again.

"It took longer because he had a nose bleed but he could play. I saw he was 100%. Today, he is very well. The doctor was attentive and played their role so there would not be a problem because the health of the players is a priority."

Speaking after the match, Pavard said: "I took a hell of a shock. I was a little knocked out for 10 to 15 seconds. After that it was better."

Pavard had no issues after the match and awoke on Wednesday without any symptoms, according to ESPN sources.

France won the match 1-0 thanks to a Mats Hummels own goal and face Hungary in Budapest on Saturday in their next fixture.