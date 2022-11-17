Christopher Nkunku falls to the floor following a challenge from Eduardo Camavinga during France's training session. (0:58)

The French Football Federation (FFF) has condemned racist messages aimed at Eduardo Camavinga after the training ground incident which will see teammate Christopher Nkunku miss the World Cup through injury.

France confirmed on Tuesday that Nkunku had suffered a leg injury in training and would be withdrawing from their squad for the tournament in Qatar, with Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani called up as a replacement.

Video shared on social media appeared to show Nkunku being hurt after a tackle by Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga.

"Following Christopher Nkunku's injury, Eduardo Camavinga was the victim of racist messages on social media," the French Football Federation tweeted on Thursday. "The FFF condemns these attacks in the strongest possible terms and is in full support of Eduardo."

"A thought for my teammate Eduardo Camavinga, unfairly targeted," Nkunku posted on social media on Wednesday. "The World Cup should be a moment of communion and not division."

Nkunku is the top scorer in the Bundesliga this season, with 12 goals in 15 appearances for RB Leipzig.

France's squad have been hit by a series of injuries ahead of the World Cup, with midfielders Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante and defender Presnel Kimpembe all absent.

France will face Australia, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D, kicking off against Australia on Nov. 22.