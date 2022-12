Kylian Mbappe led the line for France in the World Cup final against Argentina. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot award after scoring a hat trick for France in their World Cup final defeat against Argentina on Sunday.

Mbappe scored his sixth, seventh and eighth goals of the 2022 tournament to take his total to 12 in the competition overall.

He edged out Argentina forward Lionel Messi, who scored twice in the final himself, and ended the World Cup with seven goals.

Argentina went on to win the final 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 3-3 after extra-time.