Julien Laurens evaluates Kylian Mbappe's performance for France in their dramatic defeat to Argentina in the World Cup final. (1:16)

Laurens: Mbappe plays badly before first penalty but becomes unstoppable after (1:16)

Bayern Munich sent a message of support to France forward Kingsley Coman after he and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni were subjected to racist abuse following Sunday's World Cup final loss to Argentina.

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Coman's effort from the spot and Tchouameni fired wide as Argentina captured their first world title since 1986, and third overall.

- Laurens: France devastated, but Mbappe genius gives hope

- Marcotti: Messi didn't need World Cup to prove greatness

The BBC reported that Coman and Tchouameni were both targeted with online abuse following the loss in which France was seeking to retain their 2018 World Cup crown.

Coman's club Bayern posted a message of support for the 26-year-old on Monday, condemning the racist comments made towards him.

FC Bayern strongly condemn the racist comments made towards Kingsley Coman.



The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society. pic.twitter.com/9Mvhrt0Zc9 — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) December 19, 2022

"The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society," they said on Twitter.

The incident follows the racist abuse aimed at England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after the Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy last year.

All three players missed their penalties in the shootout and were targeted on social media following the game.

Information from Reuters was used in this story.