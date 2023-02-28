French football federation president Noel Le Graet is under investigation for harassment. Harold Cunningham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Noel Le Graet has resigned as president of France's football federation (FFF) amid scandals including sexual harassment and a damning audit, the federation said on Tuesday.

Le Graet, head of the FFF since 2011, had taken a step back amid a legal investigation into alleged sexual and moral harassment and a damning audit commissioned by the sports ministry.

Earlier this month, the audit concluded that the 81-year-old Le Graet no longer had "the necessary legitimacy" to administer and represent the sport in France and "highlighted the inappropriate behaviour of Mr Le Graet towards women."

Le Graet has denied any wrongdoing.

"Noel Le Graet announced... to the Executive Committee of the French Football Federation his decision to step down from his position," the FFF said in a statement.

"Philippe Diallo, vice-president, will act as interim president of the FFF until June 10, 2023, the date of the next federal assembly."

Le Graet had also come under fire from players and politicians for criticising French World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane.

He was criticised for extending France coach Didier Deschamps' contract until 2026, two years after his term at the head of the FFF expires.

French football has been in turmoil recently despite the national side reaching their fourth World Cup final in the last seven editions of the tournament, losing to Argentina in Qatar last December.

The French women's team coach, Corinne Diacre, has also been under fire after captain Wendie Renard said last week she would not play at this year's Women's World Cup.

According to a report in French outlet RMC Sport, Renard said she will not play for the national side as long as Diacre is in charge.

Fellow internationals Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani also said they were taking a step back from the national team.

Information from Reuters was included in this report.