Didier Deschamps informed the France squad on Monday evening that Kylian Mbappe will be the new Bleus' captain, sources told ESPN.

The Paris Saint-Germain star is taking over the captaincy of Hugo Lloris who retired from international football after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Deschamps had a discussion with Mbappe on Monday at Clairefontaine, the France team training center. He also spoke with Antoine Griezmann, who was the other candidate for the armband. The French head coach had made his mind up already and announced the news to his squad on Monday evening.

Mbappe, 24, will become one of the youngest France captains ever and will follow in Lloris' steps who kept the armband for 14 years, from 2008 to 2022. Griezmann (117 caps, 42 goals) will be his vice-captain.

Deschamps said during his press conference on Monday that the main quality in his choice was "legitimacy" and that "the common interest will prevail." Deschamps stated that he could feel that Mbappe has stepped up in his leadership since the World Cup.

Mbappe, who already worn the France armband once, halfway through the game against Denmark back in September, will start his new captaincy era on Friday against the Netherlands at the Stade de France in a qualifying match for the 2024 Euros. They then visit Ireland in Dublin three days later.

He has 66 caps and scored 36 goals for France.