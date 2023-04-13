Shaka Hislop breaks down why he sees the feud between Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann over the captain's armband as outside noise and nonsense. (1:51)

Kylian Mbappe has said he hopes to fulfil his dream to play for France at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Mbappe, who was born and raised in the French capital and captains Paris Saint-Germain and the national team, said he wants to play in the tournament next summer, although it is not certain he will appear.

"I don't know if I'll be there. But, in any case, I hope to be there," Mbappe told France TV Sport. "Everyone knows that I've always dreamed of playing the Olympic Games."

The Games are scheduled to take place between 26 July to 11 Aug., 2024 -- starting just 12 days after the Euro 2024 final and ending just days before the start of the 2024-25 Ligue 1 season, which will be delayed due to the Olympics.

"It doesn't depend on me. There are a lot of factors that come into play and we will have to study them all," Mbappe added.

"I will not force to do them [the Games] either. They're not in the FIFA calendar. If people do not want me to do them, that will mean that I must not do them."

Olympic football regulations state that only three players over the age of 23 are permitted to play in the tournament. Mbappe is 24-years-old.

Mbappe has already helped France to the World Cup title in 2018 and was close to defending their crown in Qatar, where he scored a hat trick to stage a dramatic comeback in the final over Argentina, only to lose on penalties.

Last week, he criticised PSG on social media for using his image in a video to promote season-ticket sales for next season.

However, the France forward has held talks with head coach Christophe Galtier and on Wednesday said he has no intention of leaving the club.

"The next step? Winning the Champions League," Mbappe told France 3. "I have already made a final, semifinal, quarterfinal, round of 16 ... I have done everything but win. That's all I need. Where [I want to do it]? In Paris. I'm a Parisian and under contract. So it's PSG."