France captain Wendie Renard said on Friday that she will not play at this year's Women's World Cup to preserve her mental health, adding that she "can no longer support the current system."

Renard, who is widely considered to be one of the best defenders in women's football, played for France in international games against Norway, Denmark and Uruguay earlier this month.

The 32-year-old has 142 caps for France and plays for French side Lyon.

According to a report in French multimedia outlet RMC Sport, Renard will not play for the national team as long as coach Corinne Diacre is in charge.

Renard was stripped of the France captaincy by Diacre following their quarterfinal exit at Euro 2017, before regaining it in 2021. Diacre has previously attracted criticism from other French players, including Gaetane Thiney and Sarah Bouhaddi.

"I love France more than anything, I am not perfect, far from it, but I can no longer support the current system, which is far from the requirements of the highest level," Renard said in a statement on social media.

"It is a sad day but necessary to preserve my mental health. It is with a heavy heart that I come to inform you of my decision to step back from the French team.

"Unfortunately, I will not be playing in this World Cup under such conditions. My face may hide the pain but my heart is suffering... and I don't want to suffer anymore."

The French Football Federation did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

This year's World Cup, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, will take place from July 20 to Aug. 20.

France have been drawn into Group F alongside Jamaica, Brazil and Panama. They begin their group campaign on July 23 against Jamaica.