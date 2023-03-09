Sophie Lawson reacts to the news that Wendie Renard, Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani will not represent France at the Women's World Cup. (1:15)

With just five months to go until the Women's World Cup, the French federation (FFF) have parted ways with women's national team coach Corinne Diacre on the recommendation of the Executive Committee, the federation said on Thursday.

The move comes amid controversy after Diacre faced opposition from several players.

France captain Wendie Renard said last month she will skip this year's Women's World Cup because she's unhappy with the team's set up.

Renard did not go further into detail, but there have been strong tensions in the France squad for years between the players and Diacre.

French multimedia outlet RMC Sport reported that Renard said she would not represent the national side as long as Diacre is in charge.

Striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto and forward Kadidiatou Diani also announced they were putting their international careers on hold.

Diani said she would return to the national team only if significant changes are made.

"Although the FFF recognises the involvement and seriousness of Corinne Diacre and her staff in the exercise of their mission, it appears that the dysfunctions observed seem, in this context, irreversible," the FFF said in a statement.

The Women's World Cup is scheduled to be played from July 20-Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

After taking charge in 2017, Diacre stripped Renard of the captain's armband then gave it back to her in 2021.

"My detractors have not hesitated to attack my personal and professional integrity without bothering with the truth," Diacre said on Wednesday. "I will not let myself be affected by this destabilization operation, which does not take into account my sporting record, and whose only objective is a personal settling of scores."