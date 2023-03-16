Sophie Lawson explains why the French Football Federation sacked Corinne Diacre who led France to the Women's Euro 2022 semifinals. (1:42)

Why France sacked Corinne Diacre just four months before World Cup (1:42)

Thierry Henry has turned down the chance to coach the France women's national team following the dismissal of Corrine Diacre last week, French federation (FFF) committee member Jean-Michel Aulas has said.

Henry, who is second on the France men's team all-time scoring list with 51 goals, was most recently an assistant coach with Belgium before departing along with manager Roberto Martinez at the end of the 2022 World Cup.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"I personally asked [Henry] the question, but the response was not positive," Aulas told Le Figaro.

"He was obviously very flattered that he was asked. We did it because we were told he might be interested.

"But it will not be Thierry Henry. I think he is moving on to other projects."

Thierry Henry is eager to take a head coach role after acting as an assistant for Belgium. Tom Weller/dpa (Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that Henry is keen on the vacant U.S. men's national team head coach position. The USMNT has been without a permanent coach since Gregg Berhalter's contract expired at the end of 2022.

U.S. Soccer said this week that Berhalter remained a candidate to return to the position following an investigation into allegations of domestic violence against him.

Henry, who both played and coached in Major League Soccer, suggested last month that he was open to leading the U.S., which will co-host the 20226 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico.

"Do I know the players? Yeah, I do know the players. Do I know the league? Yeah, I do know the league," Henry, who coached CF Montreal during the 2020 season, told CBS.

"Would I want to be a manager at any level? Yes, of course. That is one of the things that I would like to do."

France parted ways with Diacre just four months before the Women's World Cup amid controversy over opposition from several leading players.

France captain Wendie Renard said last month she will skip this year's World Cup because she's unhappy with the team's set up.