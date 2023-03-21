Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard is in line to take over the France women's team, replacing Corinne Diacre who was dismissed in controversial circumstances, sources have told ESPN.

Renard, who led Saudi Arabia to a shock World Cup victory against eventual champions Argentina in Qatar last year, needs to negotiate his exit with the Saudi FA but sources said he is optimistic about it. He hopes to take charge of Saudi Arabia's next two matches, against Venezuela on March 24 and Bolivia on March 28, before then terminating his contract with Saudi and being unveiled officially by France.

Former Morocco, Ivory Coast and Lille manager Renard is already watching and analysing France's recent matches, sources said. He speaks every day over the phone to Jean-Michel Aulas, who is a member of the commission put together to choose Diacre's successor..

Renard is hoping that he will be in place on March 30 to name his first France squad for the two friendly games in April against Colombia on April 7 and Canada on April 11.

Renard will replace Diacre who left months before this summer's Women's World Cup because of opposition from several high-profile players including captain Wendie Renard.

Wendie Renard said last month she will skip this year's Women's World Cup because she's unhappy with the team's set-up. Striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto and forward Kadidiatou Diani also announced they were putting their international careers on hold.