Craig Burley thinks Fulham players losing their temper let Manchester United back in the game to win 3-1 in the FA Cup quarterfinals. (1:28)

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been banned for eight games by the English Football Association (FA) after pushing referee Chris Kavanagh in his team's ill-tempered FA Cup quarterfinal loss to Manchester United last month.

Mitrovic received a straight red card for his actions, but the FA previously said that the standard three-match ban was "clearly insufficient" on this occasion.

The Serbia international's dismissal came at the conclusion of a chaotic couple of minutes late in the second half, in which Willian was sent off for conceding a penalty for handling Jadon Sancho's effort on the goalline before Fulham manager Marco Silva was also shown a red card for remonstrating with officials.

Fulham, who were leading 1-0 at the time thanks to a Mitrovic goal, went on to lose 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Paulo Di Canio was banned for 11 games after shoving referee Paul Alcock to the ground during a Premier League match in 1998.

Silva, though, had called for a more lenient approach to be taken with Mitrovic.

"I saw the image and I spoke with Mitro, it is a moment for him to control the emotions," Silva said following the match. "He pushed the referee, but I did not see that in so bad, bad way like you are saying to me. But I hope the people who are going to decide [do so] with fairness."

Mitrovic has scored 11 goals in 21 Premier League games for Fulham this season, playing a key role in their unexpected challenge for a European place.