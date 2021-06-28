ESPN's resident Fulham fan, Archie Rhind-Tutt, and former goalkeeper Kasey Keller reflect on the Cottagers' relegation from the Premier League. (1:04)

Manager Scott Parker has left Fulham after they were relegated from the Premier League in May, the West London club said on Monday, with Bournemouth announcing later in the day he would take over for the Championship club.

Parker was appointed caretaker manager in February 2019 with the club heading for relegation, but brought them back up to the top flight last August for what proved to be a short-lived return.

"Through promotion and relegation alike, Scott has always enjoyed my support as our Head Coach," said chairman Shahid Khan in a statement on the club website.

"Scott's departure does nothing to shake my confidence, however. We will hire a new Head Coach who is capable of achieving our goal of promotion and will be committed to Fulham and its supporters."

Later on Monday, Bournemouth announced that Parker had accepted the top job at the Vitality Stadium.

Fulham said first team coach Matt Wells and goalkeeping coach Rob Burch were among a number of backroom staff who had also left the club.