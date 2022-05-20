Gabriel Slonina has chosen to represent the U.S., despite being called up by Poland this week. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Gabriel "Gaga" Slonina has pledged his international future to the U.S., the player announced on his social media on Friday.

Slonina, 18, had been seen himself dragged into a tug-of-war between the U.S., where he was born, and Poland the birth country of his parents. Slonina has already represented the U.S. starting at U-15 level all the way to U-20. He has also been called into U.S. camp twice in the past seven months, though has yet to be capped at senior level.

- McKennie returns to USMNT roster for June games

- Soccer on ESPN+: FC Daily | Futbol Americas

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz presented Slonina with a Poland jersey on the day of the Fire's recent U.S. Open Cup match, and this week also called him up to be on the roster for UEFA Nations League matches that Poland has against Belgium, the Netherlands and Wales in June. But now Slonina has chosen to represent the U.S.

The decision isn't fully binding. FIFA rules allow players switch their international allegiances if they've played in fewer than four games -- not including appearances in World Cup finals or continental tournament finals -- and all of this occurred before the player turned 21. But Slonina seemed unequivocal in declaring his intentions to play for the U.S. if the opportunity allows. While he said he was "very proud of my roots and heritage" he also said his "heart is American."

"This country has given me and my family all the opportunities I could ask for. It's pushed me and supported me through good and bad. I understand the privilege of wearing the badge, and the only time I'll put my head down is to kiss it. America is home and that's who I'm going to represent."

Slonina was signed by the Fire out of its academy back in 2019 when he was just 14 years old. He made his professional debut last August in a match against NYCFC, becoming the youngest starting goalkeeper in league history at 17 years, 81 days. He has since gone on to make 23 league appearances with nine clean sheets.