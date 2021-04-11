Radamel Falcao underwent surgery for the head injury. Photo by Ahmad Mora/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Colombia striker Radamel Falcao sustained a serious head injury during training with Galatasaray, the Turkish club said in a statement on Sunday.

Falcao, 35, clashed heads with a teammate during Sunday's session and was taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a facial bone fracture and underwent surgery.

Falcao joined the Istanbul side in 2019 from AS Monaco, having previously played for Porto, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea.

He has scored eight goals this season in Turkey's Super Lig for Galatasaray, who are third in the standings.