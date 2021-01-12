Genoa goalkeeper Federico Marchetti saw his Ferrari destroyed. Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Genoa goalkeeper Federico Marchetti had his Ferrari destroyed when he sent it to a car wash.

Heavy rain in Liguria had meant the former Italy international wanted to have his car professionally taken care of.

However, a worker at the complex drove the red Ferrari 812 Superfast -- which usually costs around €300,000 -- into several other parked cars and it caused serious damage, though no one was hurt in the accident.

This model can go from zero to 60mph in just under three seconds and the crash resulted in the front being split open with the suspension completely destroyed.

Marchetti was training with his Genoa teammates when the incident happened and local police are investigating.

The 37-year-old joined Genoa from Lazio in 2018 and has made 11 appearances for Italy.