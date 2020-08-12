Borussia Dortmund target Jadon Sancho said he is happy at the club and is looking to be a mentor to his younger teammates this season.

Sancho has been heavily linked to Manchester United this summer with the Premier League side still holding out hope a deal can be done for the England international. However, Dortmund directors have been adamant that the 20-year-old is staying for the upcoming season and Sancho seemed to echo that idea during a 6-0 friendly win over SC Rheindorf Altach on Wednesday.

"I love playing with this lot. It is a special bunch. We've got some special young players coming up. I am really happy to share the pitch with them and guide them. I was once in their shoes, playing with the seniors. I am happy for them," he said in an interview during the exhibition, before highlighting his hope to be more of a leader for the club this season.

"I joined when I was 17. Some of the lads are the same age. I've been there and done that. I can guide them in what's good and what isn't. I can hopefully motivate them as well," he said.

The game itself was a showcase of the young talent Dortmund has collected over the past couple years, with talents such as Giovanni Reyna, Erling Haaland, Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt all scoring in the romp, as well as new-signing Jude Bellingham providing an assist.

U.S. international Reyna opened the scoring in the 14th minute, calmly slotting home from a Haaland layoff from inside the box.

Haaland scored the first of his two goals from the penalty spot in the 36th minute and completed his brace just before half-time from a Bellingham pass.

Hazard, Brandt and Emre Can completed the scoring in the second half.